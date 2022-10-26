Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail

A hiker has shared a video of his dog, an Australian Shepherd, attempting to 'herd' a huge moose on a trail in Utah. He posted the video on TikTok (opens in new tab) with the caption "The time we thought my dog just had the zoomies but he was actually herding a moose towards us."

In the clip, which you can watch below, one of the man's two dogs can be seen running off, then returning with a bull moose several times its size in tow, it its owner's alarm. The man then gestures for the Australian Shepherd (named Pancake) to return as swiftly as possible.

As Newsweek (opens in new tab) reports, the incident took place in Millcreek, Salt Lake County. The area is popular with adventurers, and Millcreek Canyon (opens in new tab) offers plenty of trails for hikers and mountain bikers. There are also opportunities for snowshoeing, skiing, and sledding in the winter.

It's always a good idea to keep your dog on a leash if you're hiking in any area where you know there may be animals like elk, moose, or bison. Although moose are usually docile, they are wild animals and can be unpredictable and aggressive, particularly if startled. Moose can also be dangerous in fall during their mating season (known as the rut), or when they have calves nearby.

If you encounter a moose, it will usually leave the area first, but body language like stomping hoofs, raised hair, or grunting is a sign that it's agitated by your presence. Dogs are known to provoke moose, so make sure you secure your pet and keep it close while you talk calmly to make it clear that you're not a threat.

Back away until there's at least 50ft between you and the moose, and if it looks ready to charge, get behind something solid like a tree, rock, or car. For more advice, see our guide what to do if you see a moose while hiking.

