Watch clueless Yellowstone tourist risk being trampled lying in road to film bison

A man visiting Yellowstone National Park recently decided to get some unique photos of a bison by lying down in the middle of the road to snap photos. The National Park Service (NPS) advises staying at least 25 yards (23 meters) from bison at all times, but this particular visitor was only a few feet from the grazing animal and would have had no chance of dodging had it decided to charge.

Bison, like most wild animals, prefer to avoid encounters with humans, but they are unpredictable and can attack people who stray too close. According to the NPS, they are responsible for more injuries at Yellowstone than any other animal, including bears and snakes.

This particular incident (which you can watch below) was captured by photographer and videographer Alex Broadstock (opens in new tab), and shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (opens in new tab), which highlights careless behavior at US National Parks and other scenic destinations (often involving wildlife).

This time the tourist was lucky and the bison ignored him, but not every park visitor is so lucky. Earlier this year, Yellowstone rangers published a special poster pleading with hikers not to pet the fluffy cows after three people were gored within the space of two weeks.

"Think it over!" the NPS wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab). "Also, think safety and act safely. You can help keep yourself and other visitors safe and wildlife wild by setting a good example! Remember to treat wildlife with proper caution and respect. The safety of animals, as well as your safety, depends on everyone using good judgment."

For more advice, see our guide how to avoid being gored by a bison.