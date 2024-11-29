Watch The Devil’s Climb, 10 seasons of Alone and loads more outdoor entertainment for just $2.99 per month with this spectacular Hulu Black Friday deal

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell’s cycling/sailing/climbing adventure film The Devil’s Climb is one of the many adventure highlights available on Disney+ in the US

Watching television has got a load more expensive in recent years. While streaming started out as a cheaper alternative to cable and satellite subscriptions, price increases and the epic quantity of platforms available mean it’s easy to part with a lot of cash keeping up with your favorite TV shows and movies.

That’s why Hulu’s Black Friday deals are worth getting excited about. Right now US residents can get a whole year of Hulu and Disney+ (with ads) for just $2.99 per month – that’s a massive 72% saving on the usual $10.99 per month.

A subscription to Disney+ gives you access to a whole world of exciting National Geographic content, including The Devil’s Climb. In the much-talked about documentary film, top climbers Alex Honnold (star of Free Solo, also available on Disney+) and Tommy Caldwell mount a spectacular expedition to cycle, sail and climb their way to the top of the 9,000-foot Devil’s Thumb in Alaska. Back in October the duo told us how they trained for their adventure.

Hulu is also a great place to experience the great outdoors on screen. It’s the place to watch 10 seasons of hit reality show Alone, in which brave contestants have to survive in the wilderness (yes, totally alone) for as long as they can.

And if you need another excuse to snap up this Hulu Black Friday deal, both streaming platforms are also home to hours and hours and hours of top TV and movies, from Marvel, Star Wars and The Simpsons on Disney+ to The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun on Hulu.

Hulu and Disney+ (with ads) bundle: $10.99/month $2.99/month

Save 72% Across top streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ you can watch top outdoor documentaries like The Devil’s Climb and Free Solo, as well as hours and hours of quality viewing from the vast National Geographic, Disney, 20th Century Fox, Pixar and Marvel archives. This Black Friday deal offers massive savings on the usual Disney Bundle Duo Basic.

If you just want to watch Hulu content, you can save a whopping 90% on a subscription to the Hulu (with ads) option – that’s 99¢ per month instead of the usual $9.99 per month.

Both Hulu Black Friday deals are available in the United States until Monday, December 2. At the end of the initial 12-month period your subscription will auto-renew at the standard monthly rate.