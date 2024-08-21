Watch as unpermitted hikers scramble for their lives when volcano unexpectedly erupts

The shocking footage is an important reminder to always obey trail closures

Dramatic footage has emerged showing a group of hikers fleeing for their lives when the volcano they had just reached the rim of unexpectedly erupted.

The video, which you can watch below, was captured by an Indonesian government drone earlier this month, according to The Telegraph, which also says the hikers had disregarded a ban on climbing Mount Dukono.

The clip shows enormous plumes of smoke and ash spewing into the air as more than a dozen hikers scramble down the steep side of the mountain, only narrowly avoiding the eruption. All hikers are reported to have escaped to safety.

Dukono is an active volcano located on northern Halmahera island in Indonesia. It has been erupting continuously since 1933 with eruptions increasing over the last 10 years. The National Disaster Management Agency has issued a strict warning against climbing Dukono, placing it under Level II alert status, according to local news sources in Indonesia.

The incident is an important reminder to always obey trail closures, which are usually in effect for your safety, or for the safety of others.

There's always an inherent risk attached to volcano hiking. It's advised to go with a guide and, if you drop your phone into the volcano, don't go after it like the American hiker who fell into Mount Vesuvius in 2022.

If you're interested in hiking a volcano, check out our article with eight awesome volcano hikes across the world.