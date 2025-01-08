Wildfire in Californian San Gabriel Mountains rages, reaching 1,000 acres

While the Palisades fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California, forces thousands of people to evacuate their homes, two other wildfires have broken out in LA County.

The Eaton fire started in the Eaton Canyon, northeast of Pasadena, and has reached 1,000 acres. The Hurst fire is around 23 miles north of the Pacific Palisades and spreading.

The Eaton fire started at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, which are known for their striking geologic features and vibrant ecological diversity. Their renowned trails usually provide access hiking, biking and horse riding adventures.

Eaton Canyon is a popular spot for hikers (Image credit: Getty Images)

They are home more than 17 million Californians and endangered and threatened species, such as mountain lions and the arroyo toad. They also contain some of the largest swaths of bigcone Douglas fir.

The three wildfires continue to blaze in Los Angeles as unprecedented high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation fuel them.

The three wildfires continue to blaze in Los Angeles as unprecedented high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation fuel them.

Two rainy winters have also been said to have caused extra vegetation, providing more fuel than usual.

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, said: “This time of year traditionally has not been fire season, but now we disabuse any notion that there is a season, it’s year-round in the state of California."

Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders, and 1,400 firefighters have been deployed to respond.

Critical Fire Weather Alert:Southern California is facing a #CriticalFireWeather event through Thursday, with strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity creating extreme wildfire risks. One fire, the #PalisadesFire, has already ignited and is being driven by these high winds. 🌲🔥… pic.twitter.com/LnUrJiDkWGJanuary 7, 2025

