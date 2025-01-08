Wildfire in Californian San Gabriel Mountains rages, reaching 1,000 acres
The fire broke out at the base of the mountain range, which is a popular hiking area, in Eaton Canyon northeast of Pasadena
While the Palisades fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California, forces thousands of people to evacuate their homes, two other wildfires have broken out in LA County.
The Eaton fire started in the Eaton Canyon, northeast of Pasadena, and has reached 1,000 acres. The Hurst fire is around 23 miles north of the Pacific Palisades and spreading.
The Eaton fire started at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, which are known for their striking geologic features and vibrant ecological diversity. Their renowned trails usually provide access hiking, biking and horse riding adventures.
They are home more than 17 million Californians and endangered and threatened species, such as mountain lions and the arroyo toad. They also contain some of the largest swaths of bigcone Douglas fir.
#CalFire has posted this map of the #EatonFire perimeter & evacuation zones pic.twitter.com/PFPoDf1pdeJanuary 8, 2025
The three wildfires continue to blaze in Los Angeles as unprecedented high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation fuel them.
Two rainy winters have also been said to have caused extra vegetation, providing more fuel than usual.
Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, said: “This time of year traditionally has not been fire season, but now we disabuse any notion that there is a season, it’s year-round in the state of California."
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders, and 1,400 firefighters have been deployed to respond.
Critical Fire Weather Alert:Southern California is facing a #CriticalFireWeather event through Thursday, with strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity creating extreme wildfire risks. One fire, the #PalisadesFire, has already ignited and is being driven by these high winds. 🌲🔥… pic.twitter.com/LnUrJiDkWGJanuary 7, 2025
More on fire safety
Charlie is a freelance writer and editor with a passion for hiking, biking, wild swimming and active travel. She recently moved from Bristol to South Wales and now refuses to leave home without one of the following: lightweight hikers, wetsuit, mountain bike, tent. Having bought a fixer-upper that backs on to protected woodland, her love of nature and wildlife has intensified and the dark skies have kickstarted a new fondness for stargazing.