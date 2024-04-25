Colorado's wolves make a break for Rocky Mountain National Park

Four months after 10 wolves were first released into the wild in the Centennial State, wolf activity has been detected in the state's crown jewel

Rocky Mountain National Park has welcomed a new resident – gray wolves, which have been detected in the area for the first time in 80 years. Four months after 10 wolves were first released into the wild in the Centennial State, wolf activity has been detected in the state's crown jewel.

The wolves, which were relocated from Oregon in December, were fitted with tracking devices to allow Colorado Parks and Wildlife to keep tabs on their movement and assess their behavior. The department has been releasing monthly updates to the public, and yesterday's news update revealed that the wolves have traveled across the Continental Divide, into the front range and most notably into Colorado's biggest National Park.

Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado is no stranger to exciting wildlife – roughly 4.5 million visitors flock here each year, many with a kind to catch the stupendous spectacle of elk bugling in the fall. Those who venture up into the mountains may spot bighorn sheep and marmots, while the smaller populations of mountain lions and black bears remain more elusive. Park officials may soon have to update their wildlife page with details about their new wolf population, however.

The return of wolves to Colorado has been a hot topic in the state, with the animals making headlines as it was revealed that they have been responsible for the death of six cattle during the first two weeks of April, while one wolf was found dead in Larimer County on April 18. In that case, the cause of death is under investigation, but is presumed to be from natural causes.

If you're traveling to Rocky Mountain National Park this summer, the chances are still low that you'll meet a wolf in the wild. (Image credit: Getty Images / Raimund Linke)

Wolf safety

If you're traveling to Rocky Mountain National Park this summer, the chances are still low that you'll meet a wolf in the wild. If you're lucky enough to see one, secure your dog first and foremost. If the wolf shows signs of interest in you, stand your ground, make yourself appear big and make some noise. Learn more in our article on what to do if you encounter a wolf on the trail.