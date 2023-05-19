Would you stroll up to a grizzly bear for a better photo? This man would...

A man has been caught on camera leaving his car and wandering along the roadside to take close-up pictures of a foraging grizzly bear. The incident, which took place in Canada, was captured by Steven Rocha (opens in new tab), who wisely chose to stay inside his vehicle as a 'bear jam' developed beside the animal.

Bears generally prefer to avoid close encounters with people, but they can become aggressive if they are taken by surprise, or if their young or their food source are threatened. Bears can lash out if disturbed while foraging, which is the reason the US National Park Service closes many campsites when berries become plentiful in the fall.

The video, which you can watch below, was shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (opens in new tab), which highlights bad behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty – often involving wildlife. Other incidents have included a person attempting to pet a bison, and another trying to poke a moose, with predictable results.

Grizzly bears are common throughout the Canadian Rocky and Columbia mountains, and can be found anywhere from busy hiking trails to the remote backcountry.

Parks Canada (opens in new tab) explains that the best way to avoid a close encounter is to make sure bears hear you early, so they can leave the area before you get too close.

"Call out, clap, sing or talk loudly especially near streams, dense vegetation and berry patches, on windy days, and in areas of low visibility," says the organization. "Bear bells are not enough."

Hikers are also advised to watch out for fresh signs of bear activity, such as tracks, droppings, diggings, turned-over rocks, and torn-up logs. If all these signs are fresh, you should leave the area.

For more advice, see our guides what to do if you meet a bear, and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.