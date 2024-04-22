New Yetis in the wild – limited edition color for the brand riding a wave of popularity
Surf-inspired fresh hue Big Wave Blue hits the shelves after months of speculation
If you're one of those Yeti fans who has to have their Rambler cup, or Tundra cooler in the latest shade, then it's time to open your wallet.
After it was first spotted a couple of months ago in Dick's Sporting Goods by an eagle eyed Reddit user, the new hue Big Wave Blue has finally landed, and is available across 55 Yeti products.
Within hours of the new color going on sale, Yeti fans were posting their Big Wave Blue purchases on the YetiCoolers subreddit, with user TheTipJar_ saying "I'm so weak".
I’m so weak…. from r/YetiCoolers
The new color is inspired by what Yeti calls 'the giants of the South Pacific'. We're not sure whether the company means waves, or the people who ride them. Our best guess is that it's the latter, but either way, this is a fresh cobalt blue that's the kind of shade water babies will want to splash out on.
Yeti aren't revealing how long this colorway will be on sale for. Chances are, when it's gone, it's gone.
Big Wave Blue is one of three new colors have been leaked several times already by over-eager retailers this year. Agave made its official appearance in February alongside a re-release of fan favorite King Crab Orange, and the other new shade expected to drop soon is Tropical Pink.
- Why is Yeti so expensive? Cool boxes, steep prices
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Rosee Woodland developed a taste for adventure at a young age, growing up in a home where camping was the default holiday, and good weather was a vacation bonus rather than a necessity. After bike-packing the length of France in her mid teens with her family, she started to undertake solo forays in her 20s, usually without the benefit of much technical gear at all. Happily, the years she later spent as a mountain biking journalist eventually gave her an appreciation of decent kit! These days she loves a water-based adventure, and is an outdoor swim coach, and a keen free diver. She has a soft spot for Northern Ireland's Mourne mountains, and can also be found hiking and kayaking in Pembrokeshire and the South West of the UK.