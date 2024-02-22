Yeti launches new Agave colorway, and brings back fan favorite King Crab Orange

Yeti has finally launched its long-awaited Agave colorway. Fans of the company's coolers and drinkware have been watching out for the new shade for weeks, and now it's finally here, with hard Tundra and Roadie coolers, soft Hopper coolers, and Camino bags all available in the color. You can find the full collection on Yeti's website.

Yeti has timed the launch to coincide with National Margarita Day, and explains that the new shade is inspired by the people who hand-harvest mature the mature, sugar-rich agave plants used to make mezcal.

If you fancy something else in your Yeti Rambler tumbler, our colleagues over at Marie Claire have three different margarita recipes for you to try,

(Image credit: Yeti)

There's also good news for Yeti fans who have been waiting with bated breath for the reappearance of an old favorite. The company has dropped a new collection in limited edition King Crab Orange, which usually sells out moments after it lands.

The company explains that the shade is inspired by spots of sunlight "in rough water of the bitter cold Northern Pacific Coast" and the Alaskan King Crab that thrives there. It's also a celebration of the hardworking people who fish these areas, and work hard to protect the Alaskan crab population.

Again, you'll find the new drop on Yeti's website.