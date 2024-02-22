Yeti launches new Agave colorway, and brings back fan favorite King Crab Orange
Kind Crab Orange always sells out fast, so get in early
Yeti has finally launched its long-awaited Agave colorway. Fans of the company's coolers and drinkware have been watching out for the new shade for weeks, and now it's finally here, with hard Tundra and Roadie coolers, soft Hopper coolers, and Camino bags all available in the color. You can find the full collection on Yeti's website.
Yeti has timed the launch to coincide with National Margarita Day, and explains that the new shade is inspired by the people who hand-harvest mature the mature, sugar-rich agave plants used to make mezcal.
If you fancy something else in your Yeti Rambler tumbler, our colleagues over at Marie Claire have three different margarita recipes for you to try,
There's also good news for Yeti fans who have been waiting with bated breath for the reappearance of an old favorite. The company has dropped a new collection in limited edition King Crab Orange, which usually sells out moments after it lands.
The company explains that the shade is inspired by spots of sunlight "in rough water of the bitter cold Northern Pacific Coast" and the Alaskan King Crab that thrives there. It's also a celebration of the hardworking people who fish these areas, and work hard to protect the Alaskan crab population.
Again, you'll find the new drop on Yeti's website.
- The best camping coolers: our top recommendations tested and rated
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Cat Ellis
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke
By Cat Ellis