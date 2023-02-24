Yeti gives its best bottles, coolers and bags a fresh new look for spring

Yeti has released a set of camping coolers, drinkware and bags in two limited edition colors, which will be available for just two weeks. The spring colors, High Desert Clay and Canopy Green, are on sale now from Yeti.com (opens in new tab) and Yeti stores.

The Desert Clay lineup (which Yeti says is inspired by the crags and canyons of the American southwest) includes the Yonder water bottles for hydration on the trails, plus Rambler insulated bottles for keeping your coffee hot on those chilly early spring mornings.

There are also soft-sided bags, including the mid-sized Camino 35 carryall tote (opens in new tab), the Hopper Flip cooler (opens in new tab), and the Crossroads 27L backpack (opens in new tab), which works equally well for commuting, hiking, and flying.

The zesty Canopy Green range (shown above) includes the Loadout 5 camping bucket (opens in new tab) for carrying water, washing up, and laundry, plus a selection of hard-sided camping coolers in various sizes – from the compact Roadie 24 (opens in new tab) through to the Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler (opens in new tab), which can hold 84 cans comfortably.

Yeti is also offering free shipping on Canopy Green and Desert Clay orders over $20 – and if those colors don't take your fancy, you can get 20% off the Nordic Purple line, which launched last summer.