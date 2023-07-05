"You're way too close" – Yellowstone tourists ignore Park Rangers' attempts to keep them away from bear

A huge group of tourists have been caught on camera at Yellowstone National Park refusing to move away from a bear, despite intervention from two Park Rangers.

In the video, which you can watch below, at least eight people with cameras and phones are gathered near a black bear while Rangers attempt to move them along, explaining that it's for their own safety and that of the animals, and that the rules apply to everyone. Despite these warnings, a few people refuse to budge until they're satisfied with their pictures, despite the Rangers standing right in front of them.

The incident was recorded by wildlife enthusiasts and videographers next.trekking.adventure and shared via Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which highlights bad behavior at US National Parks.

Now that hiking season is in full swing, there has been a worrying rise in close calls. In recent weeks, visitors have been spotted jumping out at bears, attempting to pet bison, and harassing elk. There have been so many incidents, the National Park Service (NPS) issued a statement asking people to give wildlife space and show animals respect at Yellowstone.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space," said the NPS.



"Park regulations require that you stay at least 25 yards (23m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death."

Bears naturally prefer to avoid close encounters with people, and will usually leave an area if they know you are coming, but can be unpredictable if they are surprised, or they feel that they, their young, or their food source is being threatened.

