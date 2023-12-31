Berghaus Men’s Carnot Hooded Jacket review: a fleece that does everything you want from a fleece

The Berghaus Carnot Hooded Jacket isn’t a mid layer that’s cutting edge or especially innovative – it just does the basics very well indeed. On its own this top offers an ideal level of warmth for spring days and cool summer evenings, but as part of a layering system it also offers a significant jolt of warmth for real cold-weather winter pursuits as well. It isn’t super lightweight, but it does keep you very cozy.

Meet the tester

Jack McKeown Advnture contributor Jack McKeown is a Scottish journalist, hiker, skier, runner and beach volleyball player. Having walked many of Scotland’s long distance trails, last year saw him tackle his first ultramarathon. He lives in Dundee and in his spare time Jack and his golden retriever Bracken are often to be found exploring the mountains, forests, lochs and rivers of Highland Perthshire.

Berghaus Men’s Carnot Hooded Jacket: first impressions

The Berghaus Men’s Carnot Hooded Jacket boasts four-way stretch, a brushed fleece inner lining and strong sweat-wicking properties. A trim fit and smooth outer surface allow extra layers to slide over it easily, and it works well as a warm winter mid layer, or a spring and fall standalone – provided the conditions are not too wet and windy.

Specifications • List price: £125 (UK) / €105.00 (Europe)

• Fabric: Polyester (84%), Elastane (16%); 50% recycled fabrics overall

• Weight (L): 520g / 18oz

• Gender availability: Men’s only

• Sizes: S-L

• Colors: Black / Blue

This top is made from Polartec Power Stretch, a fabric that’s been around for many years and remains one of the most popular materials used in the best fleece jackets on the market. It wicks moisture well and its stretchy nature means it’s easy to create close fitting garments.

The brushed inner is comfortable next to your skin while the smooth outer face is hardwearing and I found it looked as good as new even after dozens of washes.

The Berghaus Carnot has drawstring hem adjustors on both sides, making it simple to dial in a close fit and keep drafts out.

On the outside are two zippered hand pockets and a zippered chest pocket for keys or a phone. There’s also an internal dump pocket that’s handy for stashing a pair of hiking gloves or a Buff for if the day turns colder.

Weighing slightly upwards of 500g, it’s not the lightest mid layer fleece around. However it doesn’t feel bulky, and unless you’re on a multi-day expedition where every gram counts, its weight shouldn’t be an issue.

Berghaus Men’s Carnot Hooded Jacket: on the trails

The Berghaus Men’s Carnot Hooded Jacket is warm enough to use as a top layer in conditions like this (Image credit: Jack McKeown)

I recently spent two weeks in the French Alps testing a variety of mid layers and ski jackets. On colder days this was one of the fleeces I reached for most often. I find that it slips nicely underneath a hardshell and the close-fitting hood can go under your helmet for extra warmth. On days when the sun came out it was warm enough to wear on its own, while having an outdoors lunch on the deck of a mountain café for example.

Back home in Scotland it’s become one of my most reached-for fleeces during winter. I took it to Aberdeenshire where it came into its own walking the Speyside Way during a very wet week in November.

Worn beneath a good wind- and waterproof jacket it kept me effortlessly warm all day long, while remaining breathable enough that I didn’t need to remove it when pushing hard up the hills. And, at the end of each day’s walk it was stylish enough to head straight to the pub in for a well-earned pint. Of all the fleeces I’ve tested over the course of the last year, this is the one I wore most often.