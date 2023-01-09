Mammut Aenergy ST 32 ski backpack review: a versatile pack built for female ski tourers

This do-it-all backcountry ski pack made specifically for women boasts a supportive structure wrapped with durable and water-resistant material. The pack has many pockets and strap options for carrying all your gear and accessories on a full day of ski touring.

Mammut Aenergy ST 32: first impressions

The Mammut Aenergy ST 32 checks most of the boxes of an ideal backcountry ski backpack, especially for women. It was designed with dimensions specifically tailored for a female fit and the aluminum frame ensures comfort and support even with a full pack. The pack’s polyamide material is water-resistant and durable, and the 32-liter capacity is perfect for a full day of ski touring.

Specifications • List price: $169.95 (US) / £145 (UK)

• Fabric: 100% polyamide

• Sizes: One size, female specific

• Volume: 32L

• Weight: 960g / 2.1lb

• Airbag compatible: No

• Colors: Highway-Marine

There are plenty of convenient pockets on the Mammut Aenergy ST 32, along with integrated features and straps for ideal carry options of all your gear, including ski and snowboard haul options, an integrated helmet carry and dual ice axe loops. A large full zipper makes for easy access to the pack’s main compartment.

Packs you wear ski touring aren’t just about carrying your extra layers and water, they’re also about having your avalanche safety gear and ensuring you can access it quickly if needed. The separate compartment for avalanche gear is positioned well on the pack, but it does take two zippers to get to it, which isn’t the most efficient system.

Mammut Aenergy ST 32: on the slopes

The integrated helmet carrier is very handy (Image credit: Kim Fuller)

My first test of the Mammut Aenergy ST 32 was on a more casual ski touring day at Ski Cooper outside of Leadville, Colorado. It’s just over 1,000 vertical feet to skin to the top of the main lift, then there’s a nice area to transition and ski down. The pack felt comfortable and seemed to support itself right away, and I really like the bungee-style chest straps as they allow for flexible breathing room while the pack still stays in place.

On this first early season day it was sunny, so I was able to pull out the integrated helmet carrier and save space inside the backpack by securing my helmet to the outside of it while I skinned uphill. The next time I tested the pack, it was a snowy and windy day in Vail and I was able to fit my helmet inside the pack to keep it away from the elements. The durable and water-resistant polyamide material of the pack kept everything dry and ready for me to layer up in it all and ski down.

The Mammut Aenergy ST 32’s polyamide material is water-resistant and durable (Image credit: Kim Fuller)

Two easy-access pockets sit at the top of the pack and are the perfect size and in a great place for snacks, keys, sunscreen, extra ski gloves and other small necessities. I like the hip pocket on the right side strap, but I do wish it was a little larger, to more easily fit my phone. The main compartment is accessed with a full zipper, and I’ve found the extra pocket great for stashing wet skins if the pocket isn’t being used for a water reservoir.

Fortunately, I haven’t had to pull out and use any avalanche gear from the designated compartment for a beacon, shovel and probe, but I like how it’s separated from the main compartment of the backpack.

With ski and snowboard carry options, along with dual ice axe loops, the versatility of the Mammut Aenergy ST 32 may be more than I’ll ever need to use, but it’s nice to have all the features ready if I do.