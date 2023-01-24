Tubbs Flex ALP snowshoes review: excellent grip and comfort even in the most challenging conditions

It feels as though Tubbs has combined all of its best snowshoe technology in the Flex ALPs, which offer excellent grip and a comfortable ride in even the most challenging terrain.

Tubbs Flex ALP: first impressions

These Tubbs Flex ALP snowshoes boast some seriously aggressive traction. This comes courtesy of an underfoot claw with imposing carbon steel tangs, steel side rails, ice spikes in the tail and cutouts in the plastic decking – all of which combines to provide a powerful grip even in the most contoured terrain.

Specifications • List price: $260 (US) / £235 (UK)

• Dimensions (lengths offered): 25in, 29in / 63.5cm, 73.6cm

• Weight: 2kg / 4lb 6oz

• Frame Material: Torsion Deck plastic

• Deck Material: Torsion Deck plastic

• Traction: Carbon steel

The intuitive binding is pull-to-release and made from Voile-style straps with excellent adjustability regardless of what footwear you choose for your excursion.

The tails flex to reduce impact on your joints as you walk, reducing fatigue. A rotating toe cord lets the tail of the Flex ALP drop when you’re walking, shedding snow and, according to Tubbs, reducing cardio-respiratory strain by 7%.

Tubbs Flex ALP: in the snow

The bindings allow you to put on and take off the Flex ALPs fast (Image credit: Tubbs)

The Tubbs Flex ALP is a monster in uneven terrain, and when you’re sidehilling. The shoe articulates around rocks, roots, lumps and bumps, so even when the ground isn’t even, your walking will feel like it is. This is snowshoeing in style.

Tubbs have engineered flex into the aptly named “Torsion Deck”, then limited flexion with parallel steel breadknife-like rails under the deck for bite on icy surfaces. Not only do the rails control the snowshoe flex, but they kept me from sliding in the steeps. The traction rails have backup in the form of tail studs, which are extremely effective on steep descents. Deck cutouts also helped with traction in compatible snow.

Look at that grip – an underfoot claw with imposing carbon steel tangs, steel side rails and ice spikes (Image credit: Tubbs)

I also love the binding. When I wanted to take the Flex ALPs off to dip into a hut for hot cocoa, or at the end of the day, a glove-friendly TPU cinch strap pulls to release them fast. It holds my foot firmly but without crushing my hiking boots, and is as quick to get on as it is to get off.

A 19° heel lift saved my calves on a multi-day adventure. Tubbs claims it also reduces Achilles strain.