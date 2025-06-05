'Bring the good times of high-temperature cooking to places you never thought possible' – celebrity chef Matty Matheson joins up with Gozney to launch new edition of its campsite-friendly pizza oven

"You happen to be on the same trail as me? I knew you were coming, and now we're here together. So, why don't I make you a tasty treat?" It's a simple sentiment from Canadian chef, restaurateur and star of The Bear Matty Matheson, who's teamed up with pizza oven brand Gozney to release the portable Tread in limited-edition orange.

Supposedly great pals with Gozney head Tom Gozney, Matheson said the idea came from just "two great minds mashed into one great thing." He hopes it will bring "the good times of high-temperature cooking to places you never thought possible".

The limited-edition oven has the same portable, durable and lightweight features found in the original Gozney Tread oven, which launched in early 2025. However, the bright orange finish helps to invoke a hint of Matty's personality.

It is designed to be used outdoors, thanks to its integrated carry handles and gas-powered fuelling system. However, it weighs 29.8lb / 13.5kg, so you'll need a car or some very strong pals to hoick it to your camp spot.

The Venture placement peels (aka pizza peels) are available in limited-edition orange too (Image credit: Gozney)

The oven has a wide temperature range that can reach 900°F / 482°C in 15 minutes using a lateral gas burner rather than wood-fired flame. This gives even and consistent heat distribution, meaning restaurant-quality pizza.

Accessories include the Venture peels, now available in limited-edition orange. There's also the Venture stand, which helps create a stable platform and the Roof Rack, which can turn the top of the oven into a prep station.

You can buy the Matty Matheson Tread from June 18, 2025 for £549.99 (UK) at select retailers and www.gozney.com.