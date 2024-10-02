Hurry, this 5-star Solo Stove is $200 off on Amazon right now, and it's perfect for backyard bonfires

Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Solo Stove Backyard Bonfire Bundle 2.0 for $624.99 on Amazon. That's a massive savings of 26% off the regular asking price for this pricey backyard fire pit, which Solo Stove customers give an average rating of 5 stars.

"Our Bonfire allows us to spend more hours outside," writes one satisfied customer, while another laments not buying it sooner.

In our tests of the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, we found it to be a stunning little fire pit that’s easy to use, great to cook on and does a very good job at mitigating smoke.

The Bonfire 2.0 comes with a stand, an ash collection plate, and a base for wood. Setup is a cinch – it’s literally a matter of popping the various components into the fire pit and adding your wood (which you'll have to find yourself).

Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0: $839.99 $624.99 at Amazon

Save $215 The fire pit built for the backyard and beyond. Get more from your backyard flames with the bundle that does it all. Complete your fireside set-up with the perfect bundle for ultimate protection and peace of mind.

As a standalone fire pit, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is reasonably portable over very short distances. Weighing in at 11.4 kg, however, it’s going to take two people to carry this comfortably – especially if you’re carrying it further than just from the shed to the garden. To help, the Bonfire 2.0 comes with a heavy duty carry case with two large hand straps. The whole bundle includes a shield, lid and shelter.

