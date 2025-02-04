Margherita pizza up a mountain? This portable oven is built for the backcountry - as long as you don't mind lugging it there

The Gozney Tread pizza oven is designed for use in the backcountry

Fancy cooking up a delicious stone-baked pizza on your next backcountry camp? Well now you can, as long as you don't mind more than a little extra weight.

The Gozney Tread pizza oven, available from March 11, is designed for outdoor use, featuring integrated carry handles and a gas-powered fuelling system. However, clocking in at 29.8lb / 13.5kg, it's probably not going to be part of your ultralight kit.

The Tread is significantly lighter than Gozney's other ovens, which weigh upwards of 52lb / 24kg, and 10lb lighter than the Ooni Kari 12 portable pizza oven (40.5lb / 18.4kg). So its claim to be the most portable pizza oven on the market is a fair one.

But isn't really in the same bracket as standard lightweight camping stoves, which usually tip the scales between 3.5oz / 100g and 10lb / 4.5kg.

If you want to take the Tread to the back of beyond you may also want to add on the optional Venture stand, which was built for uneven outdoor terrain, featuring four grippy and easily adjustable stand legs. You can also purchase a roof rack attachment, which includes a built in chopping board to serve as a convenient prep station for roadside cooking.

The Gozney pizza oven weighs 29.76lb / 13.5kg (Image credit: Gozney)

Gozney claims that the Tread fires up in 15 minutes, and cools down in just 20, so you won't have to wait around once you've eaten and can get back on the trails.

Reaching temperatures upwards of 900oF / 482oC, it can be used to cook a variety of foods, including steak, fish, and veggies, and its makers say it can cook a pizza in as little as 60 seconds.

"Tread brings the joy of pizza making and the thrill of high temperature cooking out of homes and restaurants and to as many people (and places) as possible," said Gozney founder Tom Gozney.

The Gozney Tread pizza oven is available from March 11 on the Gozney website for $559.99 / £449.99. The Tread Venture stand costs an additional $249.99 / £199.99, and the Tread roof rack prep station is $109.99 / £89.99.

The Gozney Tread is put to good use in Iceland (Image credit: Gozney)

For some, a warm nutritious meal is key to a good camping trip, others prefer the ease and convenience of a freeze-dried meal, which can be quickly warmed up and eaten on the go.

For more on outdoor cooking, check out our nine favorite recipes you can rustle up in camp.