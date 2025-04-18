Take the whole family camping with 30% off this spacious backcountry tent from Coleman
The Coleman Skylodge 6-Person Instant Tent is a hassle free option for backcountry camping, its got plenty of room and sets up in minutes
Camping with the family can sometimes be stressful. Cramped conditions, restless little ones, and hours spent putting up the tent seldom add up to a fun time.
If you're eager to camp without the stress, check out this large and simple-to-set-up model from Coleman. The Skylodge 6-person Instant tent is currently available for $202.93 at REI - 30% off its list price.
This family-sized tent is made from water-resistant nylon held up by telescoping, pre-attached poles, which Coleman claims can be set up in roughly a minute. Without the stress of assembling the tent, you can relax inside its roomy interior, large enough for six sleeping bags or two queen-sized air beds.
There's also plenty of pockets for all your belongings and a handy E-port, which makes it easy to connect an extension cord and bring electricity into your tent.
When the weather closes in, you can keep yourself dry thanks to the Skylodge's WeatherTec welded corners, inverted seams, and dependable rainfly. Strong winds are also not to be feared, as the aluminium frame is tested to wind speeds of 35 mph(56kph).
