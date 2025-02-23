Should you wash running shoes in the washing machine? An expert guide to proper footwear cleaning

If you like to hit the trails, you'll know better than to buy white running shoes. That’s because keeping your running footwear clean and dirt-free is no easy feat. Even if you're a road runner, muddy puddles, dust, and inevitable sweat will make washing your shoes a necessity at some point, and while the convenience of the washing machine might beckon, you ought to think twice if you want your shoes to last.

Perhaps your shoes look a sorry sight at this very moment. Wet winter weather may have caked your best trail running shoes in mud, or maybe trapped dust and dirt have dulled the once-bright color of your best road running shoes. If you're wondering how to wash them safely, look no further. We've asked some experts how to properly clean running shoes so they look as good as new while still maintaining their shape and quality. (Spoiler alert: your washing machine probably isn't the answer.)

Is it safe to wash your running shoes in the washing machine?

Throwing your muddy trail running shoes in the washing machine is not usually recommended

Ask any of the best running shoe brands and they'll advise against cleaning sports footwear in the washing machine. Yes, there are plenty of instances where it's safe to wash shoes in your machine on a cool, delicate cycle, but running shoes are far more technical.

"Instead, we recommend hand washing to lessen the risk of damage to shoes," says Lee Procter, PR and communications manager at Inov8. From cushioning EVA foam which acts as a shock absorber, to carbon fiber plates in the midsoles for better running efficiency, lots of materials in your running shoes will degrade more quickly if put inside a washing machine.

If you have an older pair of running shoes without any specialist features that you just use for short, local runs, you can wash them in the machine if essential – just know that it's not advised. (Your favorite, most expensive pair should definitely be hand-washed.)

Zandy Mangold, a running coach at Trails & Roots, notes that there are precautions you should take if you decide to use the machine, too. "I toss shoes in the washing machine in a mesh bag so the treads don't rough up," he says. "You should also wash on cold to not affect the glue, and if only the soles are dirty, a gentle scrub with a sponge and warm dish soap is enough to make them sparkle."

How to wash running shoes

Washing your shoes by hand is preferable

Handwashing your running shoes is always advised, but you still need to follow the right method for the best results. The guidance below applies to shoes made of synthetic fabric or mesh uppers; other materials like Gore-Tex or leather will need specialist cleaning formulas.

When it comes to trail running shoes vs road running shoes, you can follow the same steps, but you might need to spend more time cleaning mud from the lugs of trail shoes. "For best results, hand wash your shoes as close to the end of your run as possible," says Lee. This will make it easier to remove the mud.

What you'll need:

A sink or basin

Warm water

Mild detergent or clothing-safe soap

A toothbrush or soft-bristle brush

1. Remove as much mud as you can before washing

If your running shoes have taken a serious beating on the trails, make sure you remove as much mud as you can before washing them. "You can do this by rinsing them off, for example, with an outdoor water tap or in a stream," says a footwear representative at Salomon. "It also helps to knock the soles together, first while holding your shoes by the heels and then by the front."

2. Prepare your shoes

Since the insoles are made of foam, they should be washed and dried separately from the shoe itself. "Remove the insoles and loosen or remove the laces," says Lee.

3. Clean the insoles

Using a soft bristle brush, some warm water and mild detergent, give the insoles a clean. Scrub the surface but don’t soak them as this can damage the foam of the insole.

4. Wash the soles

Next, turn your attention to the soles of your shoes. "Rinse them under cold running water while brushing off any remaining mud or debris," Lee instructs. "An old toothbrush is perfect for this."

5. Scrub the uppers

Now you can focus on the mesh part of your shoes, using the same soapy water to gently scrub the surface. You can rinse the suds by passing your shoes under running water but don't submerge the shoe completely.

How to dry running shoes

How you dry your shoes is just as important as how you wash them (Image credit: Getty Images / Svetlana Verbitskaya)

Drying your running shoes properly is just as important as cleaning them. This is the stage where many of us go wrong, even if we've gone to great lengths to ensure we wash our shoes properly. Improper drying can cause irreversible damage by degrading the glue or ruining the shape of our shoes.

"To maximize the life of your running shoes, make sure you dry them fully between runs," says Lee. "Place your shoes in a warm room, an airing cupboard, or outside (but not in direct sunlight) to dry. Do not dry your shoes in a tumble drier, or next to heaters, fireplaces, or hot summer sunlight."

You can also speed up the drying process by stuffing the shoes with newspaper. (This also helps them to maintain their shape.) Make sure your shoes are completely dry before reinserting the insoles and relacing, if you removed your laces.

Even the best footwear won’t last forever, so you'll need to replace your running shoes (how long they last depends on a variety of factors including your gait and weight) to ensure they remain supportive enough to prevent injury. While regular cleaning can maintain the flexibility of the upper and its resistance to wear, no amount of cleaning will help preserve running shoes once they're worn out. At this point, it's time to treat yourself to a new pair!