Dog owners beware: treats full of fish hooks found on Appalachian Trail

Officials in Pennsylvania have issued a warning after pet treats stuffed with fish hooks were discovered on the Appalachian Trail.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, a hiker discovered the dangerous treats near the George W Outerbridge Shelter (a basic shelter with three sides and an open front maintained by Allentown Hiking Club) in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

"Items like these could prove deadly to any animal that consumes them, including wild and domesticated animals," warned the Game Commission in a Facebook post. "If anyone has any information about the incident or locates more findings, please call 1-888-PGC-WILD or 1-888-PGC-HUNT immediately."

Most sections of the Appalachian Trail are suitable for hiking with your dog, but the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) recommends taking a dog training class first to ensure your dog knows how to sit, stay, and not jump up at fellow hikers. It's recommended that dogs are kept on a leash at all times, for their own safety and that of wildlife.

Dogs are not permitted on the trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Bear Mountain State Park Trailside Museum and Zoo, and Baxter State Park. The ATC warns that the White Mountains of New Hampshire and parts of Maine may also be uncomfortable for your dog due to the steep and rocky terrain, so you should think twice before hiking there together, and make sure your dog is fit and healthy enough for the challenge.

"Check the weather before deciding to take your dog for a hike," adds the ATC. "Summer heat may be too much for a heavily coated breed, while winter’s cold could be harmful for a smooth coated breed."