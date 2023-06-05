Garmin Fenix 7 Pro vs Garmin Fenix 7: choose the right GPS watch for you

If you're choosing a new GPS watch, the Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro are both well worth considering – but which is the right one for you? The differences aren't all obvious, so I'm here to guide you through them all and help you pick the one that best suits your needs.

First of all, if price is your main consideration then you should know that the Fenix 7 is the cheaper of the pair, and can often be found at a discount if you buy through a third-party store like Amazon.

If you want the most advanced fitness tracking tools, then the Fenix 7 Pro is the one for you thanks to its new heart rate sensor. Most of the software differences between the two watches are likely to be balanced out within the next few months, but Garmin promises that the new hardware in the back of the Fenix 7 Pro delivers more accurate results.

If you've made up your mind, then you'll find the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series listed below. If not, read on for the full lowdown on the two watches.

Price

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro has higher list price

Garmin Fenix 7 often available at a discount

Premium materials cost extra

As mentioned above, the Garmin Fenix 7 is cheaper than the Fenix 7 Pro, and now that it's a year and a half old, there are often deals available.

The Fenix 7 has a list price starting at $699.99 / £559.99, but at the time of writing there's $200 off when you buy direct from Garmin.

The list price for the Fenix 7 Pro starts at $799.99 / £749.99. At the time of writing it has only just launched, so there are no discounts available yet.

The 51mm version of each watch costs more than the 42mm and 47mm versions. You'll also pay extra for solar charging, and premium materials like sapphire crystal, titanium, and leather where they're available

Models

Both watches come in three sizes

Fenix 7 and Fenix 7S available with or without solar charging

All other models only available with solar charging

The Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro come in various different editions. There's so much choice you might feel a little overwhelmed at first, but it's pretty simple when you break things down.

The Fenix 7 comes in three sizes: 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm diameter. They are known as the Fenix 7S, Fenix 7, and Fenix 7X respectively.

Smaller watches look neater, particularly on slim wrists, but have smaller batteries, which means they don't last as long between charges. They also have smaller screens, meaning they show a slightly smaller area when you're using maps. Opting for a smaller watch also means you get a little less internal storage for maps, apps, and music.

The two smaller versions of the Garmin Fenix 7 are available with three different lenses: standard, Solar, and Sapphire Solar. The standard version has ordinary chemically strengthened glass over the face, The Solar version has Garmin's proprietary Power Glass, which extends battery life with regular exposure to sunlight. The Sapphire Solar version does the same thing, but uses sapphire crystal rather than toughened glass, making it more resistant to scratches.

The Garmin Fenix 7X and the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro are only available in Solar and Sapphire Solar versions. There's no standard edition without solar charging.

In my personal experience, the standard lens is very tough, and has shrugged off scuffs and knocks for a year and a half. However, the solar charging does make a noticeable difference to battery life, so if you're likely to be away from home for multiple days at a time, or you're just a bit disorganized and sometimes forget to charge your gadgets, it might be the better choice.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro comes in three sizes, all of which have a built-in flashlight (Image credit: Garmin)

Battery life

Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro have same battery life

Larger watches last longer between charges

Solar charging has a noticeable impact

Garmin's new heart rate sensor doesn't draw any more power than the old one, so you can expect the same battery life from the Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro. As mentioned above, the larger the watch, the bigger its battery and the longer it will last between charges. Occasional use of the flashlight has a minimal effect on battery life.

The table below gives the maximum battery life for all watches in smartwatch and GPS-only mode, assuming use in 50,000 lux conditions for solar devices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro battery life Watch Max battery life (smartwatch) Max battery life (GPS) Garmin Fenix 7S 11 days 37 hours Garmin Fenix 7 18 days 57 hours Garmin Fenix 7S Solar / Sapphire Solar 14 days 46 hours Garmin Fenix 7 Solar / Sapphire Solar 22 days 73 hours Garmin Fenix 7X Solar / Sapphire Solar 37 days 122 hours Garmin Fenix 7S Pro Solar / Sapphire Solar 14 days 46 hours Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar / Sapphire Solar 22 days 73 hours Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar / Sapphire Solar 37 days 122 hours

Sensors

One of the biggest differences between the Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro is the upgraded heart rate monitor.

Optical heart rate monitors found in sports watches work by shining a green LED on your wrist, and monitoring the light reflected back from your skin. They can use this data to measure your pulse and estimate blood oxygen saturation. The Elevate 5 sensor found in the Fenix 7 Pro has twice as many LEDs as that of the Fenix 7, spread over a wider area. According to Garmin, the "more spatially diverse" sensors and updated algorithms result in more accurate data.

I'm currently testing the Fenix 7S Pro against the Fenix 7 Pro, and will bring you a full write-up of findings as soon as I'm done.

The Garmin Fenix 7 doesn't have the company's latest heart rate sensor (Image credit: Garmin)

Flashlight

Fenix 7S and 7 have no flashlight

Fenix 7X and all Fenix 7 Pro models have flashlight

Many of Garmin's recent watches have an LED flashlight built into the top of the case, which you can activate by double-pressing the backlight button. It's far more useful than you might expect, as I found when I tested it running along a mile-long dark tunnel.

All versions and sizes of the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro have a flashlight. The 51mm Garmin Fenix 7X has a flashlight, but the smaller Fenix 7 and Fenix 7S do not.

Fitness tracking

Fenix 7 Pro has more accurate heart rate monitor

Fenix 7 Pro's new training features coming to Fenix 7 soon

The Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro are both top-tier fitness watches, with advanced health tracking features, At the time of writing, however, the Fenix 7 Pro has a few extra tools up its sleeve.

In addition to the upgraded heart rate monitor mentioned above, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro has a new hill score, which measures your strength running up steep hills, and your stamina on sustained ascents. You'll get a score based on your performance over time, which you can work to improve through targeted training.

You'll also get an endurance score, which tells you about your ability to sustain prolonged efforts. It factors in data from all activities, not just running.

There are various new sports tracking modes as well, including some that you might have expected to exist already, such as basketball, cricket, baseball, and ice skating.

Hill score, endurance score, and the new activity tracking modes are all expected to come to the Fenix 7 and other top-end Garmin watches like the Forerunner 965 with the next major firmware update.