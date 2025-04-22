Garmin vs Apple Watch: which super-smart watch is the one for you?

If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, you're probably considering one of the best Garmin watches, but there are plenty of other great brands to choose from.

Like Garmin, Apple's functional range of smartwatches is popular among athletes and everyday people alike. Their watches combine a sleek design with lots of handy features and fitness tracking. The first Apple watch launched in 2015, and multiple high-tech models have followed.

Garmin is the biggest name in sports watches. It's been crafting super-smart fitness wearables for twice as long as Apple and has established a stellar reputation. The Garmin range is designed to suit all manner of different athletes, incorporating scores of different sports modes and fitness tracking features.

On the fence about which watch to choose? Don't sweat it, as we've rounded up all the key information so you can make an informed decision.

The Verdict

Both brands boast a wide variety of well-rated GPS watches, featuring multiple sports modes, health trackers, and smartwatch functions. Despite their many similarities, Apple and Garmin devices have a few distinct strengths and weaknesses, which make them suitable for different users.

Garmin devices are hard-core, high-tech health trackers that monitor every aspect of your fitness to paint a vivid portrait of your well-being. Top-of-the-range models like the Fenix 8 measure everything from your skin temperature to jet lag, while budget models provide a decent array of health stats.

Apple watches track your fitness in a little less detail. There are still plenty of health monitors, but you don't get the same in-depth analysis as you do with high-end Garmins.

Instead, Apple watches provide a wide range of handy everyday features, like call and text compatibility and Siri voice assistant. Garmin devices typically have a good selection of smartwatch features, but not as many as Apple watches.

In short, Garmin watches are great sports watches with a good selection of smartwatch features, while Apple devices are great smartwatches with a good selection of sports features.

Both brands' budget and mid-range watches are priced similarly, while Garmin has the more expensive top-end models.

Pros and cons

Both brands have their various strengths and weaknesses, which set them apart in different areas.

Garmin Pros

Typically rugged and durable

Long-lasting battery lives

Reliable GPS tracking

A wide variety of accurate fitness trackers

Multiple training modes

Some models can make and receive calls

Apple Watch Pros

Accurate GPS tracking

Handy features for everyday use

Bright OLED and AMOLED screens

Multiple health trackers

Useful companion app

Emergency SOS

Mostly durable

The Apple Watch Ultra (Image credit: Future)

Garmin Cons

High-end options are very pricey

Susceptible to bugs and can occasionally crash

Complex user interface

Apple Watch Cons

Pricey high-end models

Only compatible with an Iphone

Comparatively short battery life

Limited health trackers

Price

Garmin's high-end models are more expensive

Budget options are similar prices

Top-end Garmin sports watches are typically more expensive than Apple counterparts.

The new Fenix 8 will set you back up to $1,199.99 (£1,199.99), while a top-of-the-range Apple watch Ultra 2 costs $799 (£799).

Although both are powerful sports watches, the Fenix 8 offers more bang for your buck with a wider variety of health trackers and a battery life that puts the Ultra 2 to shame.

Prices are rather more similar at the budget end of both brands. The Apple Watch 10, which includes many of the same features as the rugged Ultra 2, retails for just $399 (£399), comparable to a slightly older Garmin like the Forerunner 955.

Budget options are also similarly priced. You can find the dependable Forerunner 55 for around $150 (£118). The Apple Watch 8, which has been on the scene for a few years, retails for $20 (£16) to $40 (£31) more.

GPS

Both brands have reliable and accurate GPS

Garmin watches excel in GPS tracking, offering an accurate, easily understandable picture of your whereabouts at all times. Most models have the feature and record GPS activity without the need to use your phone.

GPS in the Apple watch range is also excellent; the latest models pick up your movements with ease and accurately track your position in the backcountry. In her review of the Ultra 2, former editor Cat Ellis described Apple's GPS tracking as "superb".

"The watch always established a GPS lock within a couple of seconds and showed no signs of GPS drift, regardless of tree cover, nearby high-rise buildings, and even tunnels," said Cat.

We've heaped similarly high-praise on Garmin models, especially top-end options like the Fenix 8 and Forerunner 965.

Health trackers and sports modes

Garmin watches tend to have more advanced health monitors

Apple offers a decent selection of trackers

Garmin devices typically offer a greater variety of in-depth health tracking features than Apple Watches, which often prioritize other areas.

In addition to basic measurements like your heart rate and sleep levels, top-end Garmin models like the Epix (Gen 2) track less common metrics like your hydration levels and jet lag.

These watches also feature a wide range of sports modes, which provide real-time information on your stamina and performance while you train.

Budget Garmin models don't offer as much insight, but still provide a useful and generally accurate image of your overall health, with a good selection of trackers.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 (Image credit: Garmin)

Apple watches monitor your health in a little less detail than their Garmin counterparts, although they still offer a decent selection of trackers.

The top-of-the-range Ultra 2 watch monitors plenty of health metrics, including your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, wrist temperature, and atrial fibrillation. There are fewer niche statistics than you'll find on a top-of-the-range Garmin, but the Ultra 2 still reflects your health with good accuracy.

As is the case with Garmin watches, Apple offers fewer health features the lower down the price range you go. Older models like the Apple Watch 8 or 9 offer a similar selection to budget Garmin watches and track an insightful selection of basic metrics, including your daily activity, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels.

Both brands display their fitness statistics on graphs and charts in easily understandable fitness apps. The Garmin Connect and Apple Activity apps both do an excellent job of storing and displaying your data so you can track your progress and up your game in the wilderness.

Display and watchface

Both Garmin and Apple devices use AMOLED and OLED displays

Garmin and Apple watches use different glass

Not all Garmin watches are touchscreen

Both brands use bright and colorful OLED and AMOLED displays in their top-end and mid-range watches. These screens offer a vivid, clear image that's usually visible in bright sunshine.

A few budget Garmin watches use MIP screen displays, which are still clear and visible but a little less shiny and high-tech.

All Apple watches are touchscreen, while multiple budget and mid-range Garmin devices are not. You can still access a wide range of features on non-touchscreen Garmin models, such as the Instinct 2 or Forerunner 255, but you'll need to use the buttons on the side.

Garmin and Apple also use different glass frames. The majority of Garmin watches are protected by tough and scratch-resistant Corning gorilla glass, which is designed to survive heavy wear and tear in the backcountry.

Apple watches use either sapphire or Ion-X glass.

Like Corning gorilla glass, Ion-X is chemically strengthened; both provide a high level of durability and scratch proofing. Sapphire glass is still strong, but not as scratch-proof as Ion-X and Corning gorilla glass.

Smartwatch features

Both brands offer plenty of everyday features

Apple watches are built for everyday use

Apple Watches are only compatible with IPhone

Apple Watches are generally better suited to everyday life due to their handy selection of smartwatch features. They can pair with your phone to take and make calls and send and receive texts, you can even check your emails with the mail app.

You can choose between cellular and non-cellular Apple Watch models. With the former, you can make a call from your watch, regardless of your phone's location.

Garmin has a few similar features but nothing comparable in quality. Top-end models like the Venu 3 and Fenix 8 can make and receive phone calls but only when paired with a compatible nearby phone.

A few Garmin models can also receive texts but can only reply with a pre-written message, which you can select from a list.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch users can also access Siri, Apple's voice-controlled digital assistant, through their device.

Garmin devices throughout the price range can also connect to Siri and other voice assistants like Google Assistant or Bixby, depending on the phone your device is connected to.

The Apple Watch line is designed to work exclusively with IPhones. If you've got a Google Pixel or Android phone, for example, you'll be unable to connect, and your Apple Watch's capabilities will be severely limited.

Garmin doesn't have this issue and can connect to various devices, including IPhones.

Battery life

Garmin watches have a far superior battery life

Garmin watches are miles ahead of their Apple counterparts when it comes to battery life. Adventure-oriented models can last for days on end, and some can technically go in indefinitely due to a handy solar-charging feature. The Instinct 2 Solar edition, for example, needs three hours of sunlight per day to achieve its 'unlimited' battery life.

The batteries on Apple devices, which generally aren't built for the same backcountry use as the Instinct 2, don't last anywhere near as long. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple's premium sports model, is good for up to 36 hours of normal usage and 72 hours in low-power mode.

Not all Garmin watches last as long as the Instinct 2, and battery lives dwindle as you go down the price range.

They also vary depending on what mode you're using. The Forerunner 255 lasts only 16 hours in activity mode, but can run for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode.