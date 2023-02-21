Garmin Vivomove Trend: first impressions of the stylish hybrid watch

On February 1, Garmin released the Vivomove Trend – a fashion-forward hybrid sports watch with a combined analog/digital display. I'm currently putting the new watch through its paces and my full review will be complete next week, but for the time being I wanted to share my first impressions.

My review sample has a slate-colored stainless steel bezel (which is slightly darker than it appears in photos) with a black resin case and matching silicone band. The watch face is also black, with a subtle brushed finish. The hands are very fine, and also black, with silver-toned detailing on the ends to match the hour markers.

It's a very stylish, minimalist design, though without the LCD display activated, I sometimes find the hands difficult to see and read at a glance. It's also interesting that Garmin has chosen not to use any lume (opens in new tab) on the tips of the hands, so they can't be seen in the dark.

The black hands can be hard to see against the black face (Image credit: Future)

When activated, the LCD display and bright and crisp, and a noticeable upgrade from previous watches in the Vivomove lineup.

The lack of any physical buttons is unusual for a Garmin watch, but the touch controls are intuitive and don't take long to get used to. Swiping up and down from the main face lets you scroll through your daily stats (which you can tap for more information), touching and holding the face lets you start tracking an activity or access settings, and swiping from the right gives you access to Garmin Pay, do not disturb, and find my phone.

I've not yet popped the watch onto my digital scale to confirm its exact weight, but it feels lightweight and very comfortable. My usual watch is a Fenix 7S, and I'm much less conscious of the Vivomove Trend, despite its slightly larger face.

This is the first Garmin watch to support Qi wireless charging, which is exciting. If you don't have a suitable wireless charger handy, you'll need to use the included USB-C cable, which attaches to the watch using a clip.

This is a blast from the past. It's almost identical to the charger for my first ever Garmin watch, the Forerunner 35 my parents gave me for my 21st birthday. It works just as well.

The Vivomove Trend can be charged wirelessly, or by using a USB-C cable that attaches to the watch case using a clip-style connector (Image credit: Future)

You can pick and mix which workouts you want to be available from your watch using the Garmin Connect app. There's no on-board GPS, so the Trend requires a Bluetooth connection to your phone in order to track your pace and distance during outdoor workouts, but this happens quickly.

The watch's screen can only show a limited amount of data post-workout, but you'll find far more detail once it's synced Garmin Connect. The depth of information is impressive for a watch in this price bracket. However, it's worth noting that although you can use it to broadcast your heart rate via ANT+, it can't connect to external sensors, so you won't be able to link it to a turbo trainer, power pedals, or chest strap heart rate monitor.

I'll continue my testing and will bring you a full review very soon. In the meantime, take a look at Advnture's roundups of the best Garmin watches and best GPS watches to get an idea of what else is available right now.