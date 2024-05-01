Patagonia fleeces are going cheap in the REI Outlet, and these are today's best deals

Patagonia is world-famous for its fleeces, and there are stacks of them going cheap in the REI Outlet right now. If you're looking for a warm mid-layer for cool spring days, or to keep you cozy when the sun goes down, this is the perfect opportunity to grab a pullover, jacket or vest that will do the job perfectly and last for years.

There's over 40% off selected fleece jackets, pullovers, and vests, including new deals just added this week, with options for men, women, and kids. The biggest discounts are on last season's colors, and there are some massive savings to be had.

We've put together our pick of the best Patagonia fleece deals for you right here, but if you have something specific in mind then you can also browse all the deals using the quick links below.

Patagonia fleece deals

Patagonia Women's Synchilla Fleece Jacket: $149 $74.73 at REI

Save $74.27 There's a huge 49% off this essential fleece at REI, in Dried Mango (shown here) or Oatmeal Heather/Blue Bird. It has a stand-up collar to keep your neck warm, and a bottom hem designed to trap heat, plus elastic blinding at the cuffs. No more drafts!

Patagonia Women's Synchilla Marsupial Fleece: $129 $74.73 at REI

Save $54.27 Get 42% off this snug fleece pullover and keep your hands warm in its generous zippered pockets. There's nearly a full range of sizes still available in Oatmeal Heather/Blue Bird, with contrasting trim on the collar and zippers.

Patagonia Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest: $159 $95.73 at REI

Save $63.27 This cozy gilet is perfect for adding some extra warmth on those in-between days when you're not sure exactly which layers to take. It packs down super small, so you can stuff it in your backpack just in case.

Patagonia Men's Synchilla Fleece Jacket: $149 $89.73 at REI

Save $59.27 There's a hefty 39% off this smart Synchilla fleece jacket in Obsidian Plum or New Navy. It has a stand-up collar for extra warmth, and is made to last with abrasion-resistant trim on the collar, zippers, cuffs and hem.

Patagonia Women's Reclaimed Fleece Pullover: $149 $89.73 at REI

Save $59.27 There's still a full range of sizes available here, with a hefty 39% off in the REI Outlet. This is a soft midweight fleece made from a blend of recycled wool and nylon, with a weather-resistant finish so it can serve as an outer layer in mild weather.

Lightweight Men's Synchilla Snap-T Pullover: $139 $97.31 at REI

Save $41.69 Get 29% off this classic Snap-T fleece at REI right now. It's a design that's often copied but never bettered, and this fun Sisi Brown colorway is being discontinued so there's never been a better time to grab one.