Resetting your Garmin watch: How, when and why to reset your favorite Garmin

Garmin watches are worn by millions across the globe

Over several decades, Garmin has forged a well-earned reputation for producing high-performance GPS watches.

But despite Garmin's stellar reputation, things can sometimes go wrong. Even the best Garmin watch can occasionally crash, or find itself plagued by troublesome bugs.

Occasionally, you may need to reset your Garmin watch to get it back in working order.

However, resetting your Garmin is a little trickier than you might think. There are multiple reset options, each with a different purpose. What's more, resetting isn't always the answer, and can even get rid of precious data that you don't want to lose.

So, read on for our guide to how, why, and when to reset your Garmin watch.

When to reset your Garmin

Generally, Garmin does not recommend resetting your Garmin watch, but there are a few instances when it may be necessary.

The watch does not receive a satellite signal - Garmin watches rely on satellite signals to track your movements and activate vital GPS features. Without a signal, you won't be able to use many of Garmin's key features, hence a reset is necessary.

To restore default factory settings - Resetting is the only way to restore your Garmin to its original factory settings, as it was before you got your hands on it.

The watch is in the wrong language - Garmin watches are sold across the globe, so models include multiple different language options. If you're Garmin is stuck in the wrong language, you'll need to change it by resetting.

The watch is frozen or not responding - This is the most common, and perhaps most pressing issue that requires a reset. Your Garmin watch can freeze due to an individual bug or range-wide issue that affects multiple models. In January 2025, users across the globe were forced to reset their Garmin watches following a global crash.

Read on for the lowdown on which reset to use and how to do it.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to reset your Garmin: which button is which

To reset your Garmin watch, you'll need to press a combination of several buttons at a time. They are as follows:

1. Light 2. Up / Menu 3. Down 4. Start / Stop 5. Back

(Image credit: Garmin)

Resetting your Garmin: Hard reset

A hard reset is recommended if your watch is frozen, not responding, or cannot connect to your phone. This reset will not delete any of your data.

Hold the light button until the watch face goes blank (this may take up to 30 seconds)

Release the light button

Press the light button to turn the watch on again

Garmin watches are a firm favorite for trail runners (Image credit: Getty Images)

Resetting your Garmin: Default settings reset

You'll need to perform this reset if you want to reset your watch to its original factory settings. This will delete personal records and information including your profile and health records.

Hold the light button until the watch face goes blank (this may take up to 30 seconds)

Press and hold the back button

Turn on your Garmin with the light button while continuing to hold the back button

Release the back button when the 'Reset to default settings?' message appears

Press yes

Resetting your Garmin: Delete data reset

This reset will completely clear all of your settings and data, including your profile, health records, preferences, and more.

Hold the up / menu button

Scroll to settings

Press system

Press reset

Press delete data and reset settings

If prompted, press the down button, and press continue

Select yes to begin the reset

Resetting your Garmin: Unprompted reset

Try this reset if you're unable to perform a delete data reset. It will clear all the same data and records.

Hold the light button until the watch face goes blank (this may take up to 30 seconds)

Press and hold the back and start / stop buttons at the same time

Press the light button while holding the back and start / stop buttons

Release the start / stop button after you hear a beep

Release the light and back buttons once you hear a second beep

Here at Advnture, we're experts on all things Garmin. We review their GPS watches and keep you up to date on the latest Garmin news, releases, and updates.

Check out our ranking of the best Garmin watches here.