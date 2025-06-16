How to set up and use Garmin Pay: Leave your wallet at home and pay for your post-run coffee with your smartwatch

After releasing its first Forerunner smartwatch in 2003, American brand Garmin has earned a stellar reputation for producing super-smart fitness wearables to track your fitness and help you up your game on the trails.

The best Garmin watches combine a tough and durable exterior with reliable GPS tracking and plenty of handy sports and fitness features.

Great Garmin devices are available at multiple price points. The latest and greatest models, like the Fenix 8 and Forerunner 955, offer hundreds of high-tech features but will make a noticeable dent in your wallet. Budget options like the Forerunner 55 can still track your health and position in the wilderness, but come without the expensive bells and whistles of their top-end counterparts.

Whatever you're wearing, you can probably use Garmin Pay, a handy smartwatch feature used to make contactless payments. Instead of reaching for a wallet or smartphone, you can simply pay with your Garmin watch.

While you're unlikely to get much use out of it on the trails, Garmin Pay, which is available on most modern models, can come in handy when paying for that post-run coffee or slice of cake.

So, what is Garmin Pay? And how can you access it? Read on for our expert guide to this handy payment feature.

What is Garmin Pay?

Garmin Pay is a contactless payment system used to make purchases without the need for a credit card or cash. It works like a digital wallet and stores your credit and debit cards.

Once set up, you can make payments by simply tapping your device against a card machine or other payment terminal.

How to download Garmin Pay

Most modern Garmin watches and multiple major banks are now compatible with Garmin Pay.

Want to try it out for yourself? You can get started by following a few simple steps, which are as follows:

Download and open the Garmin Connect app on your smartphone.

Log in or create a Garmin account.

If you've just created an account, sync your smartphone with your Garmin watch by following the on-screen prompts.

Select 'More' on your Garmin watch to access the Menu.

Select 'Garmin Pay'.

Select 'Get Started'.

Select the watch you want to use with Garmin Pay.

Create a four-number password you'll use to access Garmin Pay.

Select the card you want to use.

Read the first set of terms and conditions and select 'Continue'.

Enter your card details and select 'Next'.

Fill out your address information and select 'Next'.

Read the second set of terms and conditions and select 'Continue'.

Your bank may require you to confirm you're selection with a phone call or text. Follow the on-screen prompts to do so.

You can add more cards by repeating the above steps.

If you want to get rid of an old card, select it in the Garmin Pay section and press 'Delete'.

How to use Garmin Pay

With Garmin Pay downloaded, you can access it and start making transactions with just a few simple steps.

Press and hold the light button.

Select the wallet icon.

Enter the passcode you created when downloading Garmin Pay.

Hold your watch near a card reader to pay for purchases.