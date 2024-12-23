The best Christmas and New Year runs in the UK: where to go to burn off those Christmas dinner calories
Grab your Santa hat, pull on your trainers and head out for a joy-filled run over the Christmas period
Organized runs on Christmas Day have to be some of the best runs ever. The camaraderie is unparalleled and smiles and Santa hats abound.
No one's there to get their personal best, and everyone takes time to wish each other well.
As with all winter running, fresh air and splashing through muddy puddles brings a sense of complete freedom. Of course, you can take yourself off on your own joyous route, but sharing a run with a group of jolly folk who share the same passion as you is a complete mood booster.
If you're lucky, there may be a mince pie at the finish line. And for the rest of the day you can feast guilt-free.
Boxing Day events are brilliant for shaking off excess from the day before, and New Year’s Day runs are the perfect purge.
In the UK, hundreds of dedicated volunteers organize brilliant festive events on these important calendar dates – find your local one to hit up this holiday.
Winter running tips
The best Christmas and New Year runs in the UK
Nationwide
Parkrun
Despite the fact that Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year, hundreds of Parkruns will be taking place across the UK on December 25.
These free, friendly events are hugely popular and runners love to celebrate the festive bonus events with Santa hats, Rudolph ears or tinsel crowns – so be sure to add something festive to your kit list.
And there'll be more bonus events being held on January 1, too.
Check the Parkrun special events page to see if your local Parkrun is taking place.
London and around
Christmas Day Cracker Run 2024
Wraysbury Skiff and Punting Club, Riverside, Egham, Surrey, December 25, 2024
You have seven hours to run any distance you want, from 5km to ultramarathon.
Devils Punchbowl Boxing Day Run
Hindhead, Surrey, December 26, 2024
A 3.5-miler starting from the Devils Punchbowl Hotel.
St Albans, New Year's Eve 10K
Highfield Park, St Albans, Hertfordshire, December 30, 2024
A single-lap 10k with celebratory fizz at the finish line.
Serpentine New Year's Day 10K and 3K
Hyde Park, London, January 1, 2025
A race and fun run on traffic-free paths through Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens.
South East
The Gallivant Boxing Day Run
The Gallivant, Camber, East Sussex, December 26, 2024
A coastal run at Camber.
Saltwood Boxing Day Run
Saltwood, Hythe, Hampshire, December 26, 2024
3 miles of mud, hills and hangover cure.
New Ash Green 10k
New Ash Pavilion, Longfield, Kent, January 1, 2025
A fun, fast, (mostly) flat 10k to start the new year.
Hangover 5
Hillbarn Recration Ground, Worthing, Sussex, January 1, 2025
A five-miler plus other events in Worthing.
East
North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day Dip
Cromer Beach, Norfolk, December 26, 2025
A short fun run followed by an invigorating dip in the sea.
New Year’s Day 10k
Wymondham, Norfolk, January 1, 2025
A 10km run with refreshments and cake.
South West
Exmouth Rotary Boxing Day Fun Run
Exmouth Pavillion, Devon, December 26, 2024
1-mile laps up and down the seafront.
Brown Willy Run
Jamaica Inn, Bolventor, Cornwall, January 1, 2025
7 miles out and back over Brown Willy hill.
Midlands
Tackley Boxing Day Fun Run
Tackley Village Shop, Kidlington, Oxfordshire, December 26, 2024
2-mile or 4-mile family-friendly loop around the village.
Northern England
Chester Round the Walls
The Racecourse, Chester, December 26, 2024
4.25 miles round the city's old walls.
The Chevin Chase
The Green, Guiseley, West Yorkshire, December 26, 2024
7-mile multi-terrain race.
Wythenshawe Community Twixmas Run
Wythenshawe Park Athletics Track, Manchester, December 29, 2024
A free 2km or 5km run,
Wales
Porthcawl Boxing Day Run
Porthcawl, Bridgend, December 26, 2024
6.5km to raise money for local charities.
Prince of Wales New Year's Day Run
Kenfig Nature Reserve, Bridgend, January 1, 2025
5km on a multi-terrain course.
Scotland
Banchory Boxing Day Fun Run
Guide Lodge, Banchory, Aberdeen, December 26, 2024
A social 5km open to all.
Boxing Day Boomerang
Dundonald Castle, Kilmarnock, December 26, 2024
5km or 10km run on a mix of roads and trails.
Blairgowrie New Year’s Day Fun Run & Walk
Blairgowrie Bowling Club, Perth and Kinross, January 1, 2025
4-mile route.
Northern Ireland
CIYMS Boxing Day Fun Run
Belmont Park, Belfast, December 26, 2024
5km route with prizes for fancy dress.
Brocagh Bay Boxing Day Run
Castlebay Community Centre, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, December 26, 2024
5km or 10km routes.