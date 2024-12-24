The best outdoor Christmas and New Year swims in the UK: find your nearest cold-water plunge

On Christmas Day you might see more elf costumes than wetsuits in the water

It's official: society has given us the green light to go to the beach and jump in the sea on Christmas Day.

Once a time reserved for playing parlor games with family in best dresses and slacks, we now well understand the physical and mental benefits of getting out of the house over the Christmas period. And in the UK we're embracing the winter wild swimming movement, realizing an icy dip is a great way to feel cleansed after festive indulgence.

Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year swims are massively popular, becoming more so with every year. Revelers turn up in their hundreds to wade into cold seas, lakes and rivers in search of a mega endorphin blast.

We want to shake off hangovers, feel the benefits of sea air and kick off active new years, and we're choosing to spend special calendar moments in fun, less-conventional ways – cold water swimming.

Celebrate with your tribe

Communal outdoor swims are great excuses to meet up with people who share similar passions and values to you – these people aren't necessarily your family.

Lots of the best official Christmas and New Year swims are organized in the spirit of good will and raise money for charity. They also require registration to ensure safety provisions are sufficient.

If you miss registration, there are hundreds of other less 'official' gatherings taking place across the UK. Find out more through swim groups, local press and social media.

Once you've located your closest event, all that's left to do is dig out your swimming kit, prepare your flask of hot drink, grab your changing robe and head on down to the water – you won't regret it.

The best outdoor Christmas and New Year swims in the UK

South West

Swimmers wade out at Crooklets Beach for the annual Christmas Day swim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crooklets Beach, Cornwall, December 25, 2024

Hundreds of people from across Cornwall and beyond gather together for a bracing dip.

Exmouth beachfront, Devon, December 25, 2024

Singers belt out We Wish You A Merry Christmas before striding into the sea en masse. Stuart Line Cruises even organizes a sailing to help spectators get the best view.

Sandford Parks Lido, Cheltenham, December 25, 2024

Jump into the open-air pool and swim one width, or two if you're hardy enough. The cost is £5.

Sandy Beach, Lyme Regis, January 1, 2025

The annual New Year's Day dip aims to raise money for local charities.

Elsewhere

The counties of Cornwall, Devon and Dorset are awash with beautiful beaches and many of them – including Sennen Cove, Swanage Beach and Watergate Bay– host informal swims. Check local and social media for more information.

London

It's far from the coast but this doesn't stop people from swimming on Christmas Day in London (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serpentine Lake, Hyde Park

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club dive into the cold waters of the Serpentine Lake for the Peter Pan Cup race, which has taken place every Christmas Day since 1864.

Waterfront Studios, Royal Docks, Newham

Tickets can be bought in advance for £15 and include nibbles and hot drinks.

South East

The Gallivant, Camber Sands, East Sussex, January 1, 2025

A refreshing dip on a super-clean beach. Donations to Blood Cancer UK.

Sunny Sands, Folkestone, Kent, December 26, 2024

The Folkestone Lions Club organises this annual event where dippers are given a three-minute time limit in the water before 'health and safety' turf you out.

East

Cold water swimmers brace the icy temperatures of the River Lea in Hertfordshire (Image credit: Getty Images)

East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft, Suffolk, December 25, 2024

The 45th festive plunge takes place in 2024, watched by around 3,000 spectators.

Cromer Beach, Norfolk, December 26, 2024

North Norfolk Beach Runners Boxing Day Dip welcomes first timers as well as seasoned swimmers. Folk complete an out-and-back fun run before taking a communal sea dip.

Midlands

Mablethorpe, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, January 1, 2025

Organizers ask you to register in advance for this chilly dip in the North Sea that raises money for the Poppy Appeal.



North West

Dock 9, MediaCityUK, Salford Quays, Manchester, January 1, 2025

Kickstart your 2025 with a cold splash into Salford Quays. Newbies can hire wetsuits and towfloats, which are compulsory.

Beyond The Boat Landings, Keswick, January 1, 2025

Wetsuits are highly recommended for this dip in Derwentwater, which is followed by hot chocolate and cake. Calvert Lake staff are on hand to make sure everyone's safe.

North East

Whitby Bandstand, Whitby, North Yorkshire, December 26, 2024

The Whitby Lions Club organises this event that's been running since the 1970s and sees over 300 dippers wade out into the ice-cold waves of the North Sea.

Longsands Beach, Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear, January 1, 2025

There’s no better way to mark the beginning of a New Year than dipping into the chilly North Sea, reckons organizers Dip Club. You can pre-order coffee and doughnuts to be delivered to the beach for when you get out.

Wales

More of a brief dip than a swim for most, revelers take to the water in Santa hats and skirts at Tenby (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coney Beach, Bridgend, December 26, 2025

A charity event that's been going for almost 60 years. Organizers love to see fancy dress.

North Beach, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, December 26, 2024

This year the annual event turns 50. Join the masses at North Beach for the special celebration.

Saundersfoot Beach, Pembrokeshire, January 1, 2025

Forty years on from the initial swim, organizers expect 2,500 people to run into the sea with an estimated crowd of 9,000.

Elsewhere

Wales is full of outdoor-swimming enthusiasts and there are loads more festive swims taking place across the country, including at Barry Island, Pembrey Park and Abersoch. Check social media and local press for more.

Scotland

You can leave your hat on: Loch Torridon swimmers keep in the heat with woolly bobble hats (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burghead Harbour, Moray, December 26, 2024

A charity swim in the Moray Firth. You'll need to register for the event.



South Queensferry, Edinburgh

An unofficial, free-to-enter event with much fancy dress and many homemade props.

Rhu Marina, Helensburgh

Take the plunge to raise funds for the Helensburgh Lifeboat Station. Reserve a spot and get a wristband and safety briefing.

Elsewhere

Loony Dooks, aka 'lunatic dips', have gained momentum as ways to cure hangovers after Hogmanay celebrations. Often they're unofficial. Find more on social media.

Northern Ireland

Ballyholme Yacht Club, Bangor, County Down, December 26, 2024

There are Santa hats galore at this annual event that asks for a £5 donation to the RNLI.

Castlerock Beach, Coleraine, January 1, 2025

Dip in the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for Diabetes UK. For a £12.50 registration fee you get a woolly hat and a medal.