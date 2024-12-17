The curse of winter chilblains – and how to avoid them if you spend time outdoors

Taking care of hand and feet warmth when outdoors in winter can go a long way to preventing chilblains

Chilblains are a curse of winter for many people and especially if you spend time outdoors hiking, trail running, climbing, skiing or wild swimming. Also known as pernio or perniosis, the condition causes small patches of inflamed and itchy skin.

Chilblains usually develop on fingers and toes, although they can appear on legs, ears or nose, and the often occur after exposure to air that's cold or damp, but not freezing.

Chilblains make digits swell up and they are typically red or bluish in colour. As well as feeling itchy, they can make fingers and toes tender and painful.

Fingers with chilblains become red, sore, itchy and the skin can be dry and irritated (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who gets chilblains?

Anyone can get chilblains, although more women than men are diagnosed with the condition and people with a low body mass index (BMI) tend to have a higher risk of developing them.

Other reasons why some people are more likely to get then include living in a damp climate, being a smoker, wearing tight-fitting shoes, gloves or mittens or clothing and spending time outdoors in cold and damp weather.

The risk of getting chilblains also increases if you have other conditions such as Raynaud’s Syndrome, as well as Peripheral arterial disease (PAD), bone marrow disorders, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and Lupus erythematosus

Other issues that are thought to make you more prone to chilblains are genetics and hormonal changes, such as changes in menopause.

You’ll have an even greater chance of getting chilblains after being exposed to cold or damp air. This is because cold air causes blood vessels near the surface of the skin to tighten or constrict, which leads to decreased oxygenation and inflammation in these exposed areas.

Chilblains can last weeks or even months if you do not find a way to reduce your exposure to the cold or damp conditions. Many people find that chilblains return annually and usually in winter.

How to avoid chilblains

If you are prone to chilblains and you hike, run, climb, ski or swim in open water, especially in the winter, it’s important to try to keep hands and feet warm. You should also avoid cold and damp environments as much as possible.

Wearing gloves or mittens will help to protect the skin of your hands but make sure they are not too tight-fitting. If gloves or mittens get wet or damp, you should swap for another pair, so a good tip is to carry spare gloves in your hiking pack.

Handwarmers can also help to reduce the chances of chilblains but only if you are not trying to heat up very cold or numb hands.

Wearing clothing layers and insulated jackets can help with maintaining overall body warmth and this will reduce the chances of extremities, such as hands and feet, from becoming too cold.

It is also important to wear headwear, such as a hat for hiking or a running hat, to cover your ears. If there is a cold wind or snow, a face cover, such as a balaclava or neck gaiter, can prevent your nose from getting cold and damp and being susceptible to chilblains.

It is best to try to prevent chilblains in the first place, but there are a few treatments that can alleviate symptoms (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to treat chilblains

As soon as you notice any chilblains, try to keep the skin moisturised with an unscented lotion.

You can soak the affected skin area in warm water for short periods only. Do not steep them in suddenly hot water.

If chilblains do not reduce by better self-care, there are some medications that can help. Some medicines can soothe pain or itching, while some may reduce the chances that chilblains return.

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen is known to reduce the effects of chilblains. If the skin is not broken, ibuprofen gels are sometimes recommended to reduce inflammation.

You should seek to your GP or healthcare provider if the chilblains continue or cause you a lot of pain or discomfort.

Chilblains rarely lead to long-term health problems or complications but it’s important to keep affected skin areas clean so they don’t become infected.

To hike, or not to hike when it comes to chilblains

The irony is that exercising regularly is known to improve blood circulation, which can be useful in trying to avoid chilblains in the first place. However, being outdoors while exercising can leave you prone to chilblains as well.

How you look after your body, hands, feet, head and face can make the difference to whether you suffer with chilblains.