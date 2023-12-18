Race organizers jailed for their role in deadly ultramarathon

The organizers of an ultramarathon which left 21 runners dead have been jailed for their role in organizing the event, according to local media.

The 100km race took place in May 2021 in Gansu Province, northwest China, despite predictions for extreme weather on the day. During the race, participants were exposed to freezing rain, high winds and hail that proved deadly.

Five individuals who were involved in planning and executing the race were handed sentences for dereliction of duty and bribery in "organising a large-scale event that led to a significant safety incident" on Friday, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

Ultra running and mountain running have exploded in popularity in China and Hong Kong in recent years, with three UTMB events scheduled to take place there in 2024. Following the incident, the General Administration of Sport in Beijing suspended events without national safety standards would be suspended, including mountain trail running, wingsuit flying and ultra-long distance running.

Whether you're running in an organized race or on your own, it's vital to check the condition and set off prepared when venturing into the backcountry (Image credit: Westend61)

Backcountry safety for trail runners

Whether you're running in an organized race or on your own, it's vital to check the conditions, research your route and set off prepared when venturing into the backcountry. Always pack the following items: