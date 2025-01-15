UTMB World Series partners with Chinese hydration pack brand Aonijie

Aonijie launched in 2011 and is known for its affordable trail running gear

The UTMB World Series has announced an exclusive three-year partnership deal with up-and-coming trail running brand Aonijie. The Chinese brand will be the official hydration pack supplier for all UTMB World Series events.

Launched in 2011, Aonijie has made a name for itself in the Asian market with trail running equipment such as running backpacks, waist packs and headlamps. It will launch a dedicated line of UTMB hydration packs as part of the deal, which it says will be designed to withstand the extreme conditions found in the Series' 218 races across the globe.

"Aonijie is a brand on the rise with a deep-rooted passion for trail running," says Céline Prévost, Commercial Director of UTMB Group

"Their technical expertise, commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, and dedication to making their products accessible align perfectly with the vision of UTMB Group."

We haven't tested Aonijie hydration packs in the field yet, so we can't recommend them, but the brand is known for much more affordable prices than its competitors with good quality construction.

The Aonijie 12L hydration pack retails for $70, less than half what you'll pay for the Salomon ADV Skin 8 or the Camelbak Apex Pro, while its smaller 5L pack is just $53. Trail runners in an ultra running thread on Reddit say the packs stand out for their durability and comfort, even if they miss the mark on some details, such as fewer pockets and difficulty removing water bottles.

"The Salomon vest properly has slightly higher build quality and materials. However given a 100 dollar price difference, I'm not sure it's worth it," says one runner.

The move comes less than a month after UTMB announced a partnership with RunMotion Coach, giving runners access to personalized online coaching in 2025. Aonijie joins other partners including title sponsor Hoka, which has supplied the shoes worn by the men's winner for the past two years (that's the Tecton X 3), Suunto watches, Vibram, Buff and Shokz.