Returning to skiing this season? Here are 7 tips for your first day back on the slopes

A bit like riding a bike, skiing is the sort of activity that you can pick up again and again once you've mastered the basics, but that doesn't stop fear from setting in after a long hiatus from the sport. Unlike riding a bike, skiing is a high-risk sport. Injuries are common, and minor aches and pains are almost guaranteed, so the first day back on the slopes are often marred by anxiety or discomfort.

For anyone returning to the mountain for the ski season, the first day back can make or break your vacation. That very first run can be daunting, especially if it's been a long time since you found yourself in a pair of skis, and it's more than likely that your technique has slipped while you were away.

Don't let this dishearten you, though. With a few skiing tips and some gentle reminders, you can ensure your prodigal return to the slopes. Follow these tips to boost your confidence, prevent injury, and ensure your ski holiday gets off to a good start

1. Fuel up

You'll be using a lot of energy so don't forget to eat well before heading out

A good day on the slopes starts with a hearty breakfast; ask any instructor and they'll agree. Not only will you be burning a lot of calories out there, but maintaining your blood sugars will help you keep warm while you're up the mountain, so you'll need plenty of fuel. "I’m a big fan of overnight oats, a green smoothie, and of course, coffee," says experienced skier Kendra Scurfield, VP of Brand and Communications at Banff Sunshine Village Ski Resort.

It's also a good idea to take some snacks with you for emergencies, or for when hunger strikes. The last thing you want to do is lose concentration on a black run because you're belly rumbled. “Stay hydrated and drink lots of water throughout the day to avoid dehydration, too, especially since you’re at a higher altitude,” adds Emily Peck, Ski Patrol Manager at SilverStar Mountain Resort in Canada.

2. Check your gear

If it's been a year or more since you skied, you'll need to inspect your gear to make sure it's all up to scratch so you stay safe on your first day back.

“Make sure you boots fit snuggly, and your skis or board are properly waxed, tuned and ready to go when you hit the slopes,” says Emily. “You can wax your gear at home or drop it into your local rental shop for a tune up. This is important, as a fresh wax will help you glide down the slopes and a tune will improving your carving when you turn.”

The same goes for your clothes, too. When it comes to dressing for skiing, sartorial choices are not a priority. Instead, it's all about keeping warm. “Dress for the cold with lots of warm layers. You can always take them off if you’re too hot,” Emily says. “Merino wool is a great way to layer up. A natural fiber and moisture and sweat wicking, it keeps you warm when you need to be warm and cool when you need to stay cool.” It's also a good idea to clean your ski goggles and treat them with a defog spray before you head out, too.

3. Warm up

Don't forget to stretch before you head downhill

Like any form of exercise skiing works lots of muscles in your body, and on the first day back of the ski season, you'll be using muscle groups that you likely haven't used in a long time.

“Pre ski, give your self some time to warm up, stretch, and loosen up,” says Kendra. “Your first run of the day should also be an easy run where you can comfortably return to snow.” Focus on the legs and knees especially, but don't forget your hips and upper body, too (practice some hip mobility and trunk rotations to work these muscles). Not only will this prevent aches and pains tomorrow, but it will also minimize the risk of injury or muscle strain.

4. Plan your day

There's no room for a lack of planning on the mountain. To keep you and your ski crew safe, it's vital you check weather conditions, avalanche reports, and know your routes before making your way down the hill. Fail to plan, and you plan to fail.

Even if you're visiting a familiar resort, you might not remember the trails or terrain as well as you did after your time away, and resorts often adjust their patrol areas, too. “Skiing with a buddy and or knowing the trails is always helpful so you don’t get lost or on terrain you’re not comfortable getting down,” says Emily. “If you’re new to a mountain, you could take a mountain tour to get to know the area.”

5. Take a lesson

Even if you're an experienced skier, a refresher lesson can help you improve

If you're lacking confidence, why not book a ski lesson? A little refresher could be all you need to find your feet again and get back on the proverbial horse. A great deal of skiing comes down to your mindset, so a lesson on your first day back could give you the boost you need to enjoy some carefree carving.

“A lesson is always a great way to get some pro pointers and one-on-one advice to help improve your skiing abilities,” says Emily. “Plus, there’s always room for improvement!”

6. Don't forget your form

Your first run of the season is a good chance to regain your skiing "muscle memory"

When you do start to hit the white stuff, give some thought to your form. You'll be out of practice, and in your excitement it's easy to fly down a run without giving a single thought to your technique. While it‘s important to enjoy the moment, the very first run is your chance to gain back that muscle memory, so it's important your form is on point.

“On my first day back each season I remind myself to engage my core, to bend my knees, and relax my shoulders,” says Kendra, adding that laughter and enjoyment is vital, too. Remember where the various points of contact should be in your boots to make sure you get beautifully arched turns, and make a point of staying low by bending your knees. If it feels like your exaggerating the physicality, that probably means you're doing it right.

Getting ready for the ski season can even start at home, too. “Pre ski, I do my best to get my legs and core into ski shape,” adds Kendra. “I’m a big fan of pilates, resistance training, and aerobic activities like running or cycling to help with ski mobility.”

7. Make time for an après stretch

Before you head to the ski bars, make time to do a bit of stretching after a long day skiing. You've just used muscles and ligaments that haven't been worked in a while, so this will help you avoid aches and pains during the rest of your vacation. “After a day on the slopes a good stretch followed by a soak in an outdoor hot tub is a must,” notes Kendra.

The secret is to a good ski holiday is to take precautions, practice your technique, and prime yourself mentally. Follow these tips and you'll ensure your first day back on the mountain is a successful one. Now you're ready to do it all again tomorrow.