The Garmin Venu 2S strikes the perfect balance between everyday smartwatch and powerful sports training tool, and it's under $150 at Amazon right now

This is a serious fitness watch with excellent location tracking and it's at its lowest price ever right now

Looking for a powerful sports watch that won't bog you down with too many extras? Right now, you can pick up the awesome Garmin Venu 2S watch for just $149.99 at the Amazon Renewed store. That's a massive saving of 44% off the list price for this smart watch, and the cheapest we've ever seen it on Amazon.

The Venu 2S is compact, light and offers a great blend of everyday smartwatch and fitness tracking features. It looks great, with a crisp OLED display that's easy to read in any light and a minimalist design that's much more sleek than popular-but-chunky Fenix and Forerunner models.

Don't let that fool you, though – this is a serious fitness watch with excellent location tracking, on-screen workout guidance, and muscle maps to help you balance your training.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Venu 2 near you.

Garmin Venu 2S: $267.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $127 This is the cheapest we've seen the excellent Venu 2S and it's a great price for a superb all-rounder that will suit most wearers down to the ground.

If you're comparing this watch to the original Venu, there's not a ton of difference if we're being honest, but compared to the newer Venu 3 it doesn't have advanced sleep tracking or the ability to take calls. Learn more in our article on the Garmin Venu 3 vs 2.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Venu 2 near you: