Japanese hiker, 102, becomes the oldest person to summit Mount Fuji, less than a year after suffering heart failure

An elderly Japanese hiker has become the oldest known person to scale Mount Fuji, at the age of 102.

Kokichi Akuzawa climbed the 12,388ft (3,776m) mountain over three days with the help of several climbing partners, including his 70-year-old daughter and members of the Gunma Mountaineering Club, where Akuzawa is the honorary chairman.

The experienced climber, who last scaled Fuji at 96, took the popular Yoshida route to the summit and broke up the journey by staying in mountain huts along the way.

On his third day of trekking, Akuzawa made the final push and reached Fuji's summit, where he was awarded a Guinness World Record certificate for his achievement.

He told the organization: "It was tough, and it felt a lot different to the last time I climbed it. I'm amazed that I made it to the top. I couldn't have done it without everyone's help. I'm feeling pleased now."

Despite his success, Akuzawa was eager to rule out a repeat climb in the near future.

“Never again. If you ask me next year, maybe you’ll get a different answer, but for now, I’m happy with that climb.”

Akuzawa trained for his adventure by taking an hour-long walk each morning and climbing a smaller mountain once a week in preparation.

In the past year, he's survived a fall, shingles, and an incident of heart failure.