Our expert loved these "functional and fashionable" Helly Hansen hiking shoes - save $35 and get yours now to find out why he gave them a near-perfect review

Are you on the hunt for a tough and comfortable new pair of hiking shoes to combat the September showers? Then check out this epic deal on one of our favorite pairs.

The Men's Helly Hansen Switchback Trail HT hiking shoes combine recycled waterproof uppers with plenty of grip and inner cushioning and are now available for just $105 on the Helly Hansen website.

Hiking expert Pat Kinsella was very impressed with the Switchback Trail HT hiking shoes when he put them to the test over the high hills of the Brecon Beacons National Park, describing the shoes as "functional and fashionable footwear for day hiking and hill walking for much of the year."

He was particularly keen on their effective HellyTech waterproofing and breathable leather and polyester mesh uppers.

"The rain was only intermittent, but there was plenty of water on the ground from the day before, when it had been torrential, and the Switchbacks kept my socks dry all day."

"The shoes allowed my feet to breathe too, which was very much appreciated as we worked up a sweat."

Along with protection from the elements, these Helly Hansen hiking shoes feature springy EVA foam midsoles, designed to cushion your feet and provide all the support you need as you navigate tricky trails.

Men's Helly Hansen Switchback Trail HT hiking shoes: $140 $105 at Helly Hansen Save $35

