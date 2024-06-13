How to watch Alone season 11: live stream the American survival reality TV show from anywhere

Season 11 of Alone – the hit US survival reality TV show – premieres on the History channel on Thursday, June 13. The show's producers promise "the most remote" season ever – and you can stream it all online in the US and Canada. Venturing overseas? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual service and watch Alone S11 (2024) from abroad.

Release date: June 13, 2024

June 13, 2024 Start time: 9 pm ET/PT

9 pm ET/PT Episodes: 1-12

1-12 US stream: History Channel (via Sling TV / Philo / Hulu)

Alone season 11 preview

Alone puts "the survival of the fittest" to the test in a remote location – typically indigenous lands in and around the Arctic Circle. Season 11 of the original, American version of the show drops ten brave souls in the brutal landscape of Inuvik, Canada, where temperatures can drop to -4°F (-20°C). Ouch!

Season 11 will be one of the longest-running seasons in Alone history (12 episodes, plus a pre-season 'Before the Drop' special). As ever, contestants are allowed to pick 10 essential items (fishing line, bow, chocolate bar) before they head off into the wilderness to record themselves hunting for salmon, fending off bears and moose, building shelters and grappling with loneliness. Last one standing wins a cool $500,000.

The tap out starts soon... very soon. So this is going to be a tough season. The show is available first in the States and Canada, but we'll show Americans and Canadians traveling abroad how to watch Alone season 11 from anywhere below.

How to watch Alone season 11 online in the US

Alone season 11 airs first on the History Channel from June 13, which is also home to Alone UK and Alone Australia. Episode 1 is preceded by pre-season special, 'Before the Drop'.

Don't have cable? Americans can stream the History Channel via Sling TV and Philo (7-day free trial).

Viewers can also stream new episodes of Alone season 11 the next day on Hulu.

Heading off on an adventure of your own? You'll need a powerful VPN to unblock your usual American streamer when overseas and thus watch Alone from anywhere outside the USA. Details below...

Watch Alone S11 from anywhere in the world

Just because the History Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Alone season 11 if you're away from home. With a good VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the shows you love from anywhere.

NordVPN is the pick of the litter as it offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream Alone season 11 from anywhere on the planet!

Can I watch Alone US season 11 in Canada?

Good news: Alone season 11 will be broadcast on Global TV in Canada, starting 10 pm ET/PT on June 13.

Canadians can stream Alone via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video. Plans cost from $12.99 a month after a free trial.

Traveling outside Canada at the moment? Download NordVPN to watch your usual Canadian streaming service when overseas.

Can I watch Alone US season 11 in the UK?

New seasons of the American version of Alone usually show up on the History Channel in the UK, but there's no confirmation of that yet, or indeed of the UK release date.

Don't forget: US fans visiting the UK can tap into their usual American streaming services and watch Alone S11 from anywhere with NordVPN. Details above.

Can I watch Alone season 11 in Australia?

Again, there's no official release date as yet. Previous seasons of Alone USA have streamed on Binge, although season 2 of the Aussie version of Alone has just dropped on SBS on Demand.

For now, anybody currently visiting Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN. Step-by-step instructions just above!

Alone S11 breakdown

Alone season 11 contestants

Cubby Hoover (33), bowyer/homesteader from Seligman, MO

Dub Paetz (44), wilderness skills practitioner from Frederic, MI

Peter Albano (42), librarian from Castlegar, BC

Dusty Blake (36), welder from Fifty-Six, AR

Michele Carriere (34), adventure guide from Cumberland House, SK

Timber Cleghorn (35), humanitarian aid worker from Salem, IN

William Larkham Jr. (49), fisherman from Happy Valley Goose Bay, NL

Jake Messinger (42), professional falconer from Fremont County, ID

Sarah Poynter (48), fishing lodge owner from Skwentna, AK

Isaiah Tuck (36), game warden from Ghent, WV

Alone season 11 episode guide

Alone S11 E01 – Enter the Circle, June 13, 2024 (94 mins)

In Alone's most remote location, ten new survivalists must survive north of the Arctic Circle as they face the cold and dwindling sun for a chance to win $500,000.

Alone S11 E02 – Opportunity Cost, June 20, 2024 (94 mins)

As five new survivalists begin their first days in the Mackenzie River Delta they are met with an abundance of challenges in the uncharted Arctic terrain. When opportunity presents itself to the participants, will they be able to capitalize on the moment? One participant loses a critical item while another embarks on the hunt of a lifetime.

Alone S11 E03 – Fortune, 27 Jun 2024

Alone S11 E04 – TBA, 4 Jul 2024

Alone S11 E05 – TBA, 11 Jul 2024

Alone S11 E06 – TBA, 18 Jul 2024

Alone S11 E07 – TBA, 25 Jul 2024

Alone S11 E08 – TBA, 1 Aug 2024

Alone S11 E09 – TBA, 8 Aug 2024

Alone S11 E10 – TBA, 15 Aug 2024

Alone S11 E11 – TBA, 22 Aug 2024

Alone S11 E12 – TBA, 29 Aug 2024

Where was Alone season 11 filmed? Season 11 of the acclaimed survival series Alone plunges ten new participants into the brutal landscape of Inuvik, Canada – the northernmost location in Alone history.

What survival kit are the Alone S11 contestants allowed? Contestants are allowed to choose 10 survival items from a list of essentials that includes: camping knife, hammock, toothpaste, canteen, machete, shovel, LED flashlight, hatchet, saw, climbing rope, soap, towel, fishing line, foraging bag, duct tape, pair of ice spikes, axe, sharpening stone, Leatherman multitool, carabiner. Contestants can also choose two food items (chocolate, beef jerky, etc). Alone fans in the States can view the full Alone Gear List at History.com. Of course, you'll need a VPN to unblock access to this page when traveling outside of the USA.

Do Alone contestants film themselves? There are no camera crews. Instead, each contestant is dropped into the wilderness with an assortment of cameras, GoPros and mounts, enabling them to film themselves gathering berries, pigging out on rabbit and nervously checking their body fat.

What is the survival record on Alone? Roland Welker, a professional hunting guide from Alaska, survived 100 days on season 7 of the US version of Alone. The '100-Day King', as he's known to fans, is the current Alone record holder.

Q&A with Dub Paetz from Alone season 11

Wilderness expert and season 11 contestant Dub Paetz has commented on his recent Alone experience on Reddit. Here's what he had to say...

How many times did you try out for the show?

I applied two times. The first was trying to get on season 4. Honestly I’m glad it didn’t happen the first time. I learned a lot of skills in the last few years. I was probably not really ready the first time.

How much did you study the previous seasons to do better, and can you share anything you learned from previous seasons that you used on this season?

Yes! I watched every season more than one time. It is impossible to prepare for the first few days. They sort of just happen. Drop shock is a real deal. I was able to look back on so many amazing contestants and perhaps finally fall back on my survival skills and push through that.

Weird question – do you ever really feel at ease at night?

Slept like a baby out there mostly.

Are you currently watching Alone Australia S2?

I haven’t seen any of this season yet. I did see last year's AUS season and enjoyed it.

Does everyone get a bow outside of their 10 items now?

A bow is one of the ten items. Could be valuable, or not.

