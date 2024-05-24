Get 20% off selected Yeti coolers and bags ahead of Memorial Day – while stock lasts

Yeti is discontinuing the limited edition Camp Green colorway, and there's 20% off all items in this mossy shade at Yeti.com while stock lasts.

Camp Green launched last July (alongside Cosmic Lilac) as a soft shade designed to blend into summer foliage. Now the color's time in the sun is coming to an end, so it's your last chance to grab a Roadie wheeled cooler, Crossroads backpack, or Camino carryall before they disappear for good.

We've picked out a selection of the best deals below, but you can also browse the full Camp Green range yourself. The offer applies to drinkware, coolers, cargo, and bags, and doesn't apply to customization fees, licensed product fees, other colors, or other product lines.

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler: $325 $260 at Yeti.com

Save $65 This roomy soft cooler is a great option for carrying food and drinks to keep your family fuelled on all-day adventures. It's a great choice for picnics too, letting you carry everything you need on your back. Leakproof and puncture-resistant, it'll last years.

Yeti Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler: $400 $320 at Yeti.com

Save $80 This is a huge saving on Yeti's rolling 48-liter cooler, which is tall enough to hold bottles of wine, and tough enough to roll over rugged trails (thanks to its solid tired that are impossible to puncture).

Yeti Camino 50 Carryall Tote: $200 $160 at Yeti.com

Save $40 Super tough and durable, this waterproof tote is perfect for picnics, wild swimming, days at the beach, and even taking to the office. It'll handle anything you can throw at it, and there's 20% off right now.

