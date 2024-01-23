23 skiers rescued from Vermont's backcountry in a single mission

The skiers and snowboarders required assistance during a cold snap in the state

Emergency rescue teams in Vermont had their hands full this weekend when a callout during a cold snap resulted in a massive rescue mission.

According to an official press release issued by Killington Police Department, they received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday reporting that between seven and nine skiers and snowboarders were lost in the backcountry. After coordinating with search and rescue, it was determined that the total lost individuals actually numbered 21, six of whom were reported to be juveniles.

The SAR team responded with 12 members who faced challenging conditions to locate the party.

"Team members hiked, snowshoed and skinned approximately 5 miles, in frigid temperatures to assist in evaluating and bringing those lost back to safety," writes KPD in the statement.

After leading the large group to the rescue truck and personal vehicles to warm up, the SAR team began to make preparations to return home – but before they could, another call came in for two more lost skiers.

Six rescue personnel then returned returned to the woods to locate the missing duo, walking them out to safety at approximately 7:30 p.m. and bringing their rescue tally to 23 for one mission.

Backcountry skiing safety

Skiers and snowboarders are reminded that they enter the backcountry at their own risk. Before setting off, you should have avalanche training and carry an avalanche beacon, be in good shape and have backcountry gear. Learn more in our aricle on backcountry skiing.