A new 100k cross country ski race is coming to Minnesota, offering participants "an intimate experience with nature"
The Ski North Ultra takes place on the North Shore in March
A new 100k cross country ski race is coming to Northern Minnesota this March, and its founder says it's all about enjoying nature at its best.
The Ski North Ultra will take place on March 8, 2025 on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Participants can choose from a 100k, 46k or 22k distance. Each route links up the Norpine, Cascade River and Bally Creek ski trail systems and will feature a mix of skate skiing, classic and double track and single-track trails.
Race founder and endurance athlete Allie Rykken tells Advnture she came up with the idea for the event after skiing those trails herself and discovering their beauty.
"Participants can expect an intimate experience with nature with narrow trails and beautiful North Shore scenery."
According to Rykken, the 100k option is the longest Nordic ski event in the Midwest by quite a bit.
"If you’d enjoy a day winding through cedars, birches and spruces, come join us."
More than a dozen skiers have already signed up for the event, thought to be one of the longest in the region, in just a week. If you're interested in the Ski North Ultra registration starts at $40 for the shortest distance and is open at ww.runsignup.com
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.