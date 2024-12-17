A new 100k cross country ski race is coming to Minnesota, offering participants "an intimate experience with nature"

You'll choose your boots and bindings based on your skis

A new 100k cross country ski race is coming to Northern Minnesota this March, and its founder says it's all about enjoying nature at its best.

The Ski North Ultra will take place on March 8, 2025 on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Participants can choose from a 100k, 46k or 22k distance. Each route links up the Norpine, Cascade River and Bally Creek ski trail systems and will feature a mix of skate skiing, classic and double track and single-track trails.

Race founder and endurance athlete Allie Rykken tells Advnture she came up with the idea for the event after skiing those trails herself and discovering their beauty.

"Participants can expect an intimate experience with nature with narrow trails and beautiful North Shore scenery."

According to Rykken, the 100k option is the longest Nordic ski event in the Midwest by quite a bit.

"If you’d enjoy a day winding through cedars, birches and spruces, come join us."

More than a dozen skiers have already signed up for the event, thought to be one of the longest in the region, in just a week. If you're interested in the Ski North Ultra registration starts at $40 for the shortest distance and is open at ww.runsignup.com