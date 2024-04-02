Adidas launches trail mentoring scheme to mark launch of hotly anticipated Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra

Ever since Tom Evans won the 100.2-mile Western States Endurance Run in a prototype pair of new Adidas Terrex Agravic shoes last summer, trail runners have been eagerly awaiting the commercial release of the high-tech hoof.

Now, the Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra is finally available for everyone to buy, and to celebrate the release, Adidas Terrex has set up a mentorship program, giving ambitious trail runners the opportunity to master the trails like a pro.

Adidas says the new shoe is packed with race-winning technology – as seen in its record- breaking Adizero Adios franchise – and every element has been optimized to help trail runners experience speed like never before.

Image 1 of 3 Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra (Image credit: Adidas) Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra (Image credit: Adidas) Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra (Image credit: Adidas)

Special attention has been paid to the way the Agravic Speed Ultra performs when you’re running downhill. Adidas has worked alongside students at the University of Salzburg to identify the specific challenges of downhill sections during ultramarathons.

Their findings were instrumental in the development of the shoe, which combines three elements: the Lightstrike Pro foam, which absorbs energy; Energy Rods, which push the runner with every step; and the newly introduced dynamic rocker geometry which enables smooth and efficient forefoot running on the trails.

Also joining the Agravic family is the Agravic Speed – featuring a light construction, this shoe is built for speed like never before on medium trail races up to 50KM.

To mark the launch of the Agravic family, adidas Terrex has set up an exclusive mentoring program – open to only six ambitiious trail runners – with Team Terrex. This will see them given unparalleled access to personalized coaching sessions, led by world class trail runners and coaches Corrine Malcom and Eric LiPuma alongside one-on-one tailored support and access to Team Terrex sports psychologists.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They’ll also receive a complete running outfit, including, of course, a pair of Agravic Speed Ultra shoes.

How do put yourself forward? The six lucky runners who’ll be enrolled in the scheme will be chosen via an adidas Terrex Strava challenge which launches on April 8th. If you crack the 500m mark you’ll be entered into a raffle to chose the six candidates with the mentoring program starting in June.

It will culminate with a race at adidas Terrex Infinite Trails in Bad Hofgastein, Austria in September 2024.

According to the adidas press release, the Agravic Speed Ultra ($220) and Agravic Speed ($160) should be available now on the US adidas website but while the women’s versions are available, the men’s versions are still 'coming soon' (currently listed as arriving on April 29 and April 3 respectively).

The lighter-weight Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed for less challenging distances is now also available (Image credit: Adidas)