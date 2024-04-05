AllTrails pledges to plant a tree for every user who hikes for an hour this weekend

This weekend you can go for a hike that could have a positive tangible impact on the planet, if you use popular hiking app AllTrails to log your efforts.

AllTrails has pledged to plant a tree for everyone who records a trail activity of at least an hour onto its app over the weekend of April 6-7.

Here’s how it works: hikers, walkers, trail runners and anyone else using the AllTrails app will need to use the Navigator tool to record their activity. AllTrails will then add those activities together to come up with grand total for the weekend and, in partnership with global reforestation nonprofit organization One Tree Planted, will plant a tree for every person who logged activity for at least one hour on the trail. The more AllTrails users get outside, the more trees will be planted – up to 100,000 trees (which would create a small forest about the size of Vatican City).

The AllTrails app in action (Image credit: Future)

Whether you're an experience hiker who’s been using AllTrails for years (it first launched way back in 2010, believe it or not), or just starting out, so long as you're a member of the global AllTrails community, you're eligible to join in.

You can download the AllTrails app for free, then opt into the initiative by clicking “join in” and hit the trail using the Navigate feature to record your activity. The more, the merrier (though since the AllTrails community numbers over 50 million users worldwide, they must be expecting a awful lot of them to be keeping their feet up if the upper limit is 100,000 trees – so don’t be one of the lazy ones!).

The best hiking shoes 2024: trail-friendly shoes for all seasons