Stay in the summer spirit with this 50% discount code for a year of AllTrails+ right now

Right now, adventurers in the US and Canada can save 50% on an AllTrails+ membership using the promo code EXPLORENOW. That's means users in the US get a saving of $17.50 on a year's worth of access to the navigation app's full suite of hiking features.

We've been hiking with AllTrails+ since the spring (and trail running with it too, for that matter) and enjoying the ability to download maps for offline use so that we can turn our phones onto flight mode and not have to worry about finding cell service in the backcountry.

Other super useful features include wrong turn alerts when you accidentally get off trail, real-time trail conditions and the LiveShare function, which lets your loved ones track your progress and raise a flag if things go wrong. Learn more in our review of AllTrails+.

With cooler weather on the way, you might be feeling a little despondent about some of your favorite trails soon being obscured by snow, but with 450,000 verified trails, AllTrails is bound to have a few new ideas for you to keep you in your best hiking boots all year and you can gift it to others, too.

Use the promo code EXPLORENOW to claim your discount from AllTrails.com. This offer is valid from today through Tuesday, September 3.

AllTrails+ annual subscription: $35 17.50 at AllTrails

Save $17.50 Use the promo code EXPLORE NOW and unlock a suite of features including downloadable maps, trail previews, wrong turn alerts, route previews and a LiveShare function to keep in touch with your loved ones. Offer valid through Tuesday, September 3.

Still shopping around? Check out our guide to the best navigation apps for your adventures.