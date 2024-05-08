Need new running shoes? Altra just dropped three new styles
The Experience family includes a road shoe, a stability shoe and a trail shoe
If you're in the market for a new pair of running shoes, there's good news: Altra just dropped three brand new styles in a single day. Calling the collection the Experience family, the drop comprises a road running shoe, a stability shoe and a trail running shoe.
The Experience Flow is described as an everyday road shoe that features a rocker sole and the brand's characteristic roomy toe box designed for comfort on both long runs and daily workouts.
For any runner who overpronates, the Experience Form uses Altra's GuideRail technology to encourage natural foot placement and an efficient toe-off when you're on the road.
If your idea of running involves leaving the tarmac behind and hitting the soft stuff, the Experience Wild has a grippy outsole for slick surfaces, a responsive midsole and is gaiter-compatable to keep your feet free of debris.
All three models have a moderate 4mm drop and are priced at $140 / £130. They're available now at the brand's website and from REI.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.