Need new running shoes? Altra just dropped three new styles

If you're in the market for a new pair of running shoes, there's good news: Altra just dropped three brand new styles in a single day. Calling the collection the Experience family, the drop comprises a road running shoe, a stability shoe and a trail running shoe.

The Experience Flow is described as an everyday road shoe that features a rocker sole and the brand's characteristic roomy toe box designed for comfort on both long runs and daily workouts.

For any runner who overpronates, the Experience Form uses Altra's GuideRail technology to encourage natural foot placement and an efficient toe-off when you're on the road.

If your idea of running involves leaving the tarmac behind and hitting the soft stuff, the Experience Wild has a grippy outsole for slick surfaces, a responsive midsole and is gaiter-compatable to keep your feet free of debris.

All three models have a moderate 4mm drop and are priced at $140 / £130. They're available now at the brand's website and from REI.