REI just slashed prices on 3 of my favorite Merrell trail running shoe styles – grab the Morphlite, Agility Peak 5 or Long Sky 2 for 25% off

As an Advnture writer, I get to test out a lot of different trail running shoes and for me, one brand always hits the mark: Michigan-based Merrell. Compared to other heavyweights like Salomon and Hoka, Merrell is fairly new to the trail running scene, but I've been consistently impressed with the comfort and performance of its shoes, which I've tested on trails from the Scottish Highlands to the Alps and from Chamonix to Gran Canaria. Now, three of my favorite styles have landed in REI's clearance sale.

My favorite deal is on the Merrell Morphlite shoes, which are down to just $74.73. These super light and breathable road-to-trail shoes are easily the most comfortable I've tested from the brand, and though they're not technical, they're great for easy runs on mixed surfaces. I tend to haul these out come summer and love them for vacations, where I just want something lightweight and don't know what kind of terrain to expect.

If you're seeking something a little sturdier, the Merrell Agility Peak 5s are also on sale, down to $104.73. I first tested these out during a week of trail running in Chamonix when I was covering the UTMB 2023 and was very impressed by how well they handle more technical mountain terrain. That said, they're still comfortable and light enough to wear for easy runs or on planes on your way to your next active vacation.

Finally, the rugged Merrell MTL Long Sky 2s are down to $104.73. These are the first Merrell trail shoes I ever tested, four years ago, and they remain some of my favorite for tackling technical terrain thanks to 5mm lugs that bite down, and they're quick drying for wet days and waterlogged trails.

REI is clearing these models out to make room for new ones, and sizes are disappearing quickly, so definitely jump on these deals now if you want to secure a nice discount.

Merrell Morphlite Road-to-Trail Running Shoes: $100 $74.73 at REI

Save $25 Ready to go from road to trail, the men's Merrell Morphlite running shoes have a custom lug pattern designed in the center for roads with increased depth for trail traction around the perimeter. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

Merrell Agility Peak 5 Trail Running Shoes: $140 $104.93 at REI

Save $35 Ready to go from road to trail, the men's Merrell Morphlite Your go-to for comfort on any terrain, slip on the the men's Merrell Agility Peak 5 trail-running shoes whether you're running an ultra or enjoying some easy miles on less-traveled trails. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

Merrell MTL Long Sky 2 Trail Running Shoes: $140 $104.93 at REI

Save $35 Head out for a long run in these Merrell trail-running shoes. They hold up through changing weather with a quick-dry construction. The Vibram Megagrip outsoles offer traction when things get slick. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

