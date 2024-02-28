Altra launches new Mont Blanc Carbon shoe for fast trail racing

Altra has released a new carbon plate trail running shoe, designed for fast off-road runs and races. The Altra Mont Blanc Carbon has an updated full-length carbon plate that helps provide propulsion and stability, flexing as your foot moves, while also protecting your foot from rocks and roots as you run.

The midsole is made using two types of foam: lightweight Altra Ego Max in the rim for bounce durability, and firmer, more responsive Altra Ego Pro in the core.

There's a Vibram Litebase sole, which is 50% slimmer and 30% lighter than a typical train shoe outsole, with Vibram Megagrip rubber for grip on wet and dry surfaces, and even slippery scree.

As with all Altra shoes, the toebox is wide enough for your toes to spread naturally with each step, helping you balance and respond to the terrain more naturally, and zero drop for a more natural running gait.

The Mont Blanc Carbon is available to buy now direct from Altra for £220 in men's and women's sizes