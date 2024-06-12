Hurry, Amazon is holding a secret sale on Osprey backpacks right now

Right now, Amazon is holding a huge sale on Osprey backpacks, with over £40 off selected designs. The deals include bags for hiking, everyday backpacks for work or school, and specialist lightweight bags made with cycling and running in mind.

Osprey makes some of the best hiking backpacks around, and I speak from experience – I've taken my trusty Hikelite 32 around the world, and it's seen me through adventures in the US, China, and all over Europe without ever letting me down.

I've rounded up a selection of the best Osprey deals for you below, or you can browse all the offers at Amazon if you prefer.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Osprey backpacks near you. We'll also be hand-picking all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day camping deals next month, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Osprey Farpoint 40 Backpack: £160 £114.99 at Amazon

Save £45.01 Ideal for day hikes and commuting, this versatile backpack opens fully around the top and sides so you can access your belongings without digging through everything, has an adjustable breathable back panel, and is the right size for use as carry-on luggage with most airlines. At this price, it's a steal.

Osprey Farpoint 70 Backpack: $200 $147.05 at Amazon

Save $52.95 This larger version of the Farpoint backpack has all the features of the 40L model, with one important difference: the front pocket can be detached to use as a small daypack on its own. It's a smart design, and an even smarter price.

Osprey Daylite Plus Backpack: £70 £49.78 at Amazon

Save £20.22 Like my favorite Hikelite. the Daylite Plus has handy features like stretch mesh side pockets for your water bottle and snacks, and an interior sleeve where you can carry a water bladder or laptop. It even has a removeable hip belt.

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack: £45 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £12.01 A brilliant idea, this cleverly designed backpack has a zippered side pocket, internal security pocket, mesh side pocket, and Osprey's comfortable AirMesh harness, but the whole thing packs down into a stuff sack the size of an apple. Incredibly handy, particularly at this price.

