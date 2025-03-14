Appalachian Trail hikers can now skip a dangerous detour around areas damaged by Hurricane Helene thanks to a new ferry

Hoping to hike the Appalachian trail this summer? It just got a little easier, thanks to a new ferry service that will take trekkers over a previously inaccessible river, after its bridge was destroyed by Hurricane Helene.

The tropical cyclone ripped through several sections of the Appalachian Trail last September, wrecking large areas of North American wilderness and destroying vital infrastructure.

The Chestoa Bridge in Erwin, Tennessee, was completely wiped out. This vital bridge took hikers over the Nolichucky River, connecting the Chestoa Pike and River Road sections.

Without it, hikers faced a dangerous and time-consuming detour through construction areas in the town of Nolichucky.

"It's a very, very dicey walk," local resident Terry Wise told WJHL11.

Thankfully, volunteers and officials from the Appalachian Trail Conservancy have found a solution: a ferry.

Instead of hiking through construction sites, Appalachian Trail trekkers will be greeted by a local rafting company, which will shuttle them across the Nolichucky River to continue their journey.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hurricane Helene devastated large parts of the US in September 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ferry service is funded by the ATC Resilience Fund, which was set up in the wake of Hurricane Helene to help rebuild the trail's vital infrastructure.

The service will open on March 17, ferrying hikers between 9am and 2pm on weekdays until June 15.

The Appalachian Trail is the world’s longest hikers-only footpath. It stretches approximately 2,200 miles from Springer Mountain in northern Georgia to the summit of Mount Katahdin in Maine and crosses 14 states along the eastern seaboard.

Boasting stunning natural scenery and a storied history, the Appalachian Trail has become something of a pilgrimage for hikers. Roughly three million people visit each year, with about 3,000 attempting to thru-hike the entire thing.

If you're thinking of hiking the Appalachian Trail, you'll need the right gear, including a trustworthy pair of hiking boots, dependable waterproof, and several layers.

Check out our guide to the essential gear for a good hike.