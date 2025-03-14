Appalachian Trail hikers can now skip a dangerous detour around areas damaged by Hurricane Helene thanks to a new ferry
Parts of the famous trail are still recovering after the tropical cyclone caused devastation last autumn
Hoping to hike the Appalachian trail this summer? It just got a little easier, thanks to a new ferry service that will take trekkers over a previously inaccessible river, after its bridge was destroyed by Hurricane Helene.
The tropical cyclone ripped through several sections of the Appalachian Trail last September, wrecking large areas of North American wilderness and destroying vital infrastructure.
The Chestoa Bridge in Erwin, Tennessee, was completely wiped out. This vital bridge took hikers over the Nolichucky River, connecting the Chestoa Pike and River Road sections.
Without it, hikers faced a dangerous and time-consuming detour through construction areas in the town of Nolichucky.
"It's a very, very dicey walk," local resident Terry Wise told WJHL11.
Thankfully, volunteers and officials from the Appalachian Trail Conservancy have found a solution: a ferry.
Instead of hiking through construction sites, Appalachian Trail trekkers will be greeted by a local rafting company, which will shuttle them across the Nolichucky River to continue their journey.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
The ferry service is funded by the ATC Resilience Fund, which was set up in the wake of Hurricane Helene to help rebuild the trail's vital infrastructure.
The service will open on March 17, ferrying hikers between 9am and 2pm on weekdays until June 15.
The Appalachian Trail is the world’s longest hikers-only footpath. It stretches approximately 2,200 miles from Springer Mountain in northern Georgia to the summit of Mount Katahdin in Maine and crosses 14 states along the eastern seaboard.
Boasting stunning natural scenery and a storied history, the Appalachian Trail has become something of a pilgrimage for hikers. Roughly three million people visit each year, with about 3,000 attempting to thru-hike the entire thing.
If you're thinking of hiking the Appalachian Trail, you'll need the right gear, including a trustworthy pair of hiking boots, dependable waterproof, and several layers.
Check out our guide to the essential gear for a good hike.
- The best crampons: tested for sure-footed traction on frozen terrain
- The best climbing shoes: get a grip both indoors and out
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
Add a splash of color to your camping trips with Yeti's latest shade - inspired by the sparkling waters of Australia's coastline
No vacancies: campers in 2024 had more difficulty than ever finding a campground last year – here's how to get around it