Popular Juan de Fuca hiking trail is closed for the summer - here's where to trek instead

Hikers in British Columbia have been left to search for alternate routes after officials announced the closure of one of the region's most popular trails.

The scenic Juan de Fuca Marine Trail is a 25.2-mile (40.6km) route along the Vancouver Island coastline. The multi-day trek passes through small beaches, thick forests, and marine life-rich tide pools as hikers travel from the town of Sooke to the island community of Port Renfrew.

Last week, authorities from BC Parks announced that the trail would be closed for the entire summer while they work to repair winter storm damage, which washed away several sections and scarred crucial infrastructure.

"The trail is unsafe and impassable, with damaged bridges, unstable slopes, washouts, fallen trees, and blocked sections," reads the BC Parks website, which also confirmed the closure of the following campsites:

Bear Beach

Chin Beach

West Sombrio

Little Kuitshie

Payzant

Trekkers pass through plenty of beach areas on the Juan de Fuca trail (Image credit: Getty Images)

With large sections of the Juan de Fuca park severely damaged, only three campsites will be open in the peak summer season. They are:

East Sombrio

Mystic Beach

China Beach (opens on May 15)

The Juan de Fuca park is one of Canada's most popular wilderness areas. From April 2023 to March 2024, it was visited by upwards of 600,000 people, who came to swim, hike, and camp in the stunning Canadian backcountry.

The beloved Juan de Fuca Marine Trail is especially popular in the spring and summer months, when hikers can take to the waves to surf at Sombrio Beach.

Where to hike instead

If you were looking forward to a long coastal hike along the Juan de Fuca Trail, check out some of our favorite alternate routes in Vancouver Island and wider British Columbia.

Galloping Goose Regional Trail

The lengthy Galloping Goose Regional Trail is a 35.7-mile (57.5km) point-to-point hike in Vancouver Island's Sooke Potholes Regional Park.

This strenuous hike usually takes around 11 hours to complete and covers mountainous, forest, and coastal terrain. There are some mild uphill sections with 1,506ft (459m) of elevation gain in total.

Forest terrain in the Sooke Potholes Provincial Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

South Vancouver Island Railroad

This lengthy point-to-point hike follows the rail line from Buckley Bay to Puntledge Park in southern Vancouver Island. The trail spans 14.3 miles (23.3km) and offers stunning views of the gushing Puntledge River.

The South Vancouver Island Railroad trail is a popular route that's open all year round, so you're likely to encounter plenty of fellow hikers along your journey.

The trail passes plenty of dense forest areas (Image credit: Getty Images)

British Columbia is massive and has plenty to offer. Check out these epic trails if you're heading a little further out of Vancouver Island.

Garibaldi Lake

The Garibaldi Lake trail is a tough 11.3-mile (18.2km) out-and-back hike in Garibaldi Provincial Park. This strenuous trek gains upwards of 3,000ft (914.4m) of elevation as you trek around scenic light blue waters and along steep forest paths.

The trail is in great condition and typically takes around six hours to complete.

Thick fog and cloud cover are common in spring, so make sure to take a waterproof jacket and prepare for variable weather.

Hikers on Garibaldi lake (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norvan Falls

If you're after something a little flatter, check out the lush forests and riverside paths of the Norvan Falls trail. This sign-posted route takes trekkers 8.7 miles (14km) out-and-back to the Norvan Falls in North Vancouver.

The trail features a few gentle inclines and climbs 1,191ft (363m) in total, so you'll need to come prepared with a proper pair of hiking boots.

Hikers finish their trek at the scenic Norvan Falls (Image credit: Getty Images)

Panorama Ridge

This 17.6-mile (28.3km) trail is a great option if you're after something challenging. You'll encounter plenty of switchbacks, forest areas, and steep sections.

After gaining 5,289ft (1,612m) of elevation, hikers are rewarded with breath-taking views of the Galibaldi Provincial Park.

This scenic trek features plenty of areas where you can take a breather or even set up your tent to camp for the night.