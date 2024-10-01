Arc'teryx continues its adventure in hiking footwear with the fast and light Kopec GTX shoe

This lightweight, waterproof hiking shoe comes in both low and mid cut versions for fast adventures

Arc'teryx is continuing its foray into the world of hiking footwear this fall with the launch of the Kopec GTX shoe built for fast and light adventures.

The Canadian climbing brand has long been known for its high-end apparel like the Beta LT Jacket and Gamma Pants, but its expansion into footwear is a newer adventure. We've enjoyed getting to know both the Aerios Aura shoe, which is a breathable hiker for warmer weather, and the Vertex Alpine GTX approach shoe for scrambling.

With colder weather and winter conditions on the horizon, we're going to need more protection than either of these styles can offer and the Kopec GTX promises to deliver exactly.

The Kopec shoe comes in two different cuts – a low trainer-style for more casual adventures and a mid-cut boot that offers some ankle protection. If you're hitting muddy trails and rocky terrain this fall, the Vibram Megagrip outsole and custom 4 mm lug pattern deliver a secure grip while for long days, there's 25 mm of cushioning under the heel with a dual-density midsole.



A mid-cut boot version offers more stability and protection (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Made from CORDURA mesh, the upper is both durable and lightweight, while the all-important wide toe box gives you room to splay and pair these shoes with thicker hiking socks if you need to. With plenty of wet weather on the way, a PFAS-free Gore-Tex membrane keeps water out and lets you adventure in comfort with a lighter footprint.

All of this is bundled into a lightweight package – the trainer style weighs just 260 grams per shoe for the women's size 7 US and 305 grams for the men's size 9 US, while the boot tips the scale at a mere 295 grams and 340 grams respectively. Keeping the weight off helps you travel with speed in variable conditions whether you're on a day hike or a multi-day adventure.

The Arc'teryx Kopec GTX shoe is currently available in both men's and women's sizing in Rune/Canvas, Black and Black/Void colorways for $180/£160.

The Arc'teryx Kopec Mid GTX boot is available in men's and women's sizing in the same colorways plus the striking Solaris Void and retails for $200/£180.