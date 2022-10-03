Garmin launches tiny inReach Messenger to let you send texts in the backcountry

Garmin has launched a new device that allows you to send text messages anywhere in the world, including locations without cell phone coverage, helping you stay in contact and reach emergency services when you're adventuring in the backcountry.

If you enjoy exploring remote locations, you'll likely already be familiar with the Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator. The inReach Messenger also uses satellite tech, but rather than working as a standalone device, it connects to your smartphone via the new Garmin Messenger app (available for iOS (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab)). It will automatically choose between Wi-Fi, cellular, and satellite connectivity depending on coverage to ensure messages are sent and received.

It supports group messaging so you can stay in touch with all members of your group, plus people back home, and supports GPS location sharing so you can always be found.

If you need urgent help, you can send an interactive SOS to the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center (opens in new tab), which works with international emergency services to get you the assistance you need as soon as possible. If your phone battery dies, the inReach Messenger can give it enough juice to send an emergency message.

The inReach Messenger is available now direct from Garmin (opens in new tab) for $299.99/£249.99, and requires an inReach subscription plan (opens in new tab) for global messaging. There are various different plans to choose from, depending on how often you'll be traveling to remote locations and how many messages you'll be sending.